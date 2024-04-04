Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson’s resurfaced tweet from 2011 recently caused drama on social media

Shortly after the old post the actor made on how to sleep with a Unilag babe went viral, he deactivated his X account

Timini’s old post and his reaction after it resurfaced raised a series of comments from some netizens

Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson started making headlines on social media after one of his old tweets resurfaced on social media.

The Tribe Called Judah star had shared a post on his X page in 2011 on how to get University of Lagos (Unilag) babes in one’s bed.

The 36-year-old actor had tweeted that the secret to getting a Unilag babe to sleep with a man is by mentioning boat cruise. According to his old tweet, the trick works like magic.

He tweeted:

“Unilag babes will off pant for you immediately you mention boat cruise… It's like magic!!”

See a screenshot of the resurfaced tweet below:

However, shortly after Timini’s old post made the rounds online and he started to get attention because of it, the movie star resorted to deactivating his Twitter page.

Reactions trail Timini’s old tweet

Many Nigerians reacted to the tweet the Nollywood star made 13 years ago with some of them showing him some grace. A number of them noted that he was way younger when he shared the post.

Read some of their comments below:

brbsextoysnigeria:

“Dayummmmmmmmmmmmm.”

Madubukoceci:

“Y’all should remember he made that post 13yrs ago.”

Iam__ayaoba:

“2011 was a long time ago. He was young!! Y’all should cut him some slack.”

Nuel_la_nigzx:

“I hope Y’all can see it’s 2011 right?? Cause looking at grown people just jump to comment without observing well is funny..”

maazigents:

“Ah ah Una no Dey see date? These women he didn’t still lie.”

mundanequeen_:

“Can you all allow timini rest?”

Sanni_j.o:

“C’mon 2011. Move on guys.”

Mamasitah_:

“But this was 2011,let's see y'all old tweets,bring it on.”

wickcityng:

“That’s 13yrs ago. Please Forgive.”

mokya_scents:

“Timini doesn't act his age at all.”

_____shegn_:

“Post of 2011 is what you are posting, some of you bloggers are bored and run out of contents, if you find yourself in this situation just post your noodles. Na content be that too.”

___ebere___:

“Whoever went as far as 13 years ago to bring this up has a mental issue.”

brbsextoysnigeria:

“I don’t blame him! I blame the girls that gave him bragging rights.”

lovinglife.1987:

“Common guys. 2011 was 13 years ago. Dude was 23.”

cellarrouge:

“But whether old or new tweet what matters is he lie?”

a.m.a.k.a_______:

“That’s his past na. He was very young then. A lot of us have definitely done or say somethings we weren’t suppose to say or do. He’s grown now and I’m sure he has a different way of how he sees life. Y’all shouldn’t be judgmental please.”

