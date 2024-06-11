Lizzy Anjorin has opened up about her issue with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo in a video she posted on social media

She asked a series of questions from critics about her issue with the actress and blamed bloggers for saying she had a fight with Ojo

The actress noted that she had not called anyone's name or exchanged blow with anyone, she shared her greatest regret with fans

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has expressed dismay in naysayers stating that she has been with fighting with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo and Anjorin had ended their feud in court. The judge had told them to end their fight and embrace peace.

In a video making the rounds, the mother of one denied having any issue with Ojo. She asked if people have seen then exchange blows.

Explaining further, she said she has never called any ones name as she traded blames on bloggers.

Lizzy Anjorin shares regrets

The entrepreneur recently accused of stealing gold also said her regret was that she was close to bloggers.

She vowed never to keep quiet, except the government was ready to fish the perpetrator of the sad tale out. Anjorin also vowed to disobey court orders.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the video made by Anjorin. Here are some of the below:

@atinuke:

"God mother is not gistlover again? Madam lizozo you need help ASAP ajeh."

@herdheysina_olaitan:

"She don forget everything so quick."

@rhike____:

"Must she talk every time."

@la_honey:

"With all the name u call her otiyemi with all the insults ok now i say bye again."

@tiwatope.eyitayo:

"Omo thing I love about her is she easily let go of issues."

@kemisolaagbekeade:

"Momma lizzy na case I swear ."

@gracedaniels473:

"Abeg who be lizard Igbo plug,I wsn tell am something."

@oluwatosyngrace:

"She want to stylishly make friend with aunty Iyabo. See lizzy it can't work not after all the horrible things you've said and open disgrace you've done against her. Reason they say if you are fighting someone don't over do bcus of tomorrow. Now you want to make friend with her."

@lindabrella__:

"Na only God know wetin her eyes see for court because this U turn mad."

@babstee12:

"This woman and madness na 5&6."

Court plaster Lizzy Anjorin's gate with papers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy had finally been served papers for failing to show up in court after being sued by Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo had dragged Anjorin to court and demanded N500 million compensation while insisting that she must respond to the court summon.

In the photo that was sighted online, the court papers were placed on her gate at a strategic position.

