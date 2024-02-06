Lizzy Anjorin has been accused of allegedly stealing when she went to buy things at the Lagos Island market

In the viral video, she was wearing a face mask and sitting down in a store while she was surrounded by a lot of women

Anjorin at a point tried to stop the person who was recording the video so as not to capture her face as she moved from her seat

Nollywood actress turned entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin has been allegedly caught and accused of stealing gold at the Lagos Island market, popularly known as Eko market.

In a video making the rounds on social media, she was seen sitting down in a store trying to defend herself. She was wearing a face mask.

The mother of one who renounced Islam a few years ago was looking disturbed in the recording. It was reported that she made a fake alert to the seller.

Lizzy Anjorin allegedly accused of stealing at Lagos Island market. Photo credit @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin tried to stop the recording

In the clip, the embarrassed actress tried to stop the person making the video from capturing her face and what was happening.

She moved from her seat to another place where her face was not seen.

Woman says Anjorin cannot steal

People were seen in the store watching what was happening as the shop owner tried to chase them out of the place.

A woman was heard saying in the video that the actress can't steal. She added that it must be a setup.

This is not the first time that a misfortune will be befalling the entrepreneur . She fell victim to card fraud in Canada a few years ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip where the actress was accused of stealing. Here are some of the comments below:

@imabongsamu:

"Iyabo is setting screen lights ooo."

@best_in_beautie:

"Omo this is very messy."

@montana_da_rocha:

"Daddy freeze , Iyabo Ojo , bloggers and podcast don see food ooo."

@frankigh1:

"She was very intentional about her mission hence she wore a mask."

@anehita_mr:

"But Lagos market no Dey get network naaa."

@omotoyosiodun:

"This things na set up o swear."

@realademibukola:

"Mockery."

@itz_ninuola:

"Aunty iyabo oya go and wear ur black bonnet.'

@happiness_ismineo:

"Sometimes not right about this."

@posho_beads_fascinators:

"Eko ke?I tot she said China use to copy her designs?"

Lizzy Anjorin defends husband

Legit.ng had reported that Lizzy Anjorin had defended her husband after some allegations were made against him.

The actress had tied the knot with her lover of 14 years in 2020.

According to her, her man cannot keep two wives, not to talk of keeping six women. She challenged anyone who had evidence to go to court and also come forward to face her.

Source: Legit.ng