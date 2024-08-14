Actress Esther Nwachukwu has made a video and told May Edochie to return Yul's Edochie's house to him

According to her, the actor and Judy will stop dancing on the street after May must have listened to her advice

She begged May Edochie's fans that she meant no harm with her post, but felt that May now has her own mansion

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has sparked massive reactions after she advised May Edochie to return Yul's house to him

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie had reportedly acquired a mansion as her daughter was seen in it. Many of May's fans also claimed she owns the place.

In the video made by Nwachukwu, she said that May Edochie was the reason Yul and Judy have been dancing constantly on the street. She also noted she meant no harm but felt since May now has her mansion, she should return the old building to Yul.

Nwachukwu advices May Edochie

In the video, the actress also said that May should choose where she belongs. According to her, she can't continue to bear Yul's name when she was no longer with him.

This is not the first time that Nwachukwu will be supporting Yul Edochie. She once told him he didn't do any wrong by getting married to a second wife.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Nwachukwu. Here are some of the comments below:

@ada_barry12:

"Low budget nobody."

@iam_ifypeace:

"That’s why you will keep being house girl in movies."

@leelderaperfumes:

"Who be this anything to trend."

@ghina_rhay:

"She will not return it! And there is nothing you can do!!"

@tonia.gram_:

"I’ve seen stup!d people before but this particular one is a discovery."

@officialblessingnwankwo1:

"Trying so hard to be known."

@fabricsbyursular:

"Make Kanayo use this lady do sacrifice, make person rest. How can one be enduring this nuisance on a daily."

@chillwithucheblog:

"House wey the 2 of them buy,she should give Yul,you try.I said it they dont have house,no wonder they are always hanging around."

@lapinkyskincareandspa:

"This one just want to constitute nuisance for nothing."

@nsima_jj:

"Upcoming side chick."

@johnjoy295:

"The painful and funny part be say , Queen May will never reply her ."

Esther Nwachukwu says wants to marry Nwoko

Legit.ng had reported that Nwachukwu had suddenly made known her intentions towards her colleague Regina Daniels' husband.

The controversial act was a recent guest at Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch podcast when she spilled her thoughts.

In the video that has since gone viral, Esther also made her societal observations about love and money, spurring reactions online.

