Actor Sylvester Madu has finally reacted to a viral video alleging he was now into selling Okirika clothes

The Nollywood star, who confirmed he was into selling clothes, however, dismissed rumours that he was into the Okirika business.

Sylvester Madu also addressed claims that he has become financially broke over the viral video, stirring reactions

Nollywood movie star, Sylvester Madu also known as Shina Rambo, in a recent video clears the air about him dumping acting to become an Okirika seller.

Recall that a viral video captured Sylvester selling Okirika clothes, aka, second-hand clothes, in 2023.

The actor, during an interview with a content creator, revealed he was into selling clothes.

He, however, emphasised that he was not into Okirika business, stressing that there was nothing wrong with those who chose to engage in the trade.

According to the actor, what he does is buy products that are on ‘sales’ in the US to resell in Nigeria.

The actor also clapped back at those who have been taunting him over his viral video, as he added that he has been engaging in the business for years even before many of his critics were born.

He revealed he had several shops and sales representatives who sold on his behalf.

The actor stressed that despite having people who could sell on his behalf, he was a kind employer, that also liked to be active in the field, which was why he spotted in the viral video.

“I have multiple shops and I have boys who sell for me. I don’t do big man, I go to the field to sell by myself. I have a lot of people selling for me. I have different shops. I monitor my business. I have been doing this business for over 30 years.”

Sylvester also dismissed claims that he had gone financially broke, which was why he became an Okirika seller.

Watch video as actor Sylvester Madu addresses viral claims about him being an Okirika seller:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that had also slammed trolls over the video in 2023

Reactions as Sylvester Madu addresses viral claims

While some fans expressed excitement to see the actor, others knocked the interviewer for asking Sylvester Madu what they considered silly questions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

gbrilelnino said:

"Man really tried keeping his cool TBH."

artistreflections wrote:

"He is a really nice person."

oge4luv1 said:

"Okrika business can be very lucrative, yielding millions, but it requires patience. The lady's behavior was rude, unless the conversation was staged, and the guy handled it calmly, seemingly unbothered."

esthermolcateringservices reacted:

"This interviewer needs to privately and publicly apologize to the man for her conduct EI should be a core course in journalism and content creation."

emcee_reborn wrote:

"Which kind interviewer be this."

uyai_ini said:

"What’s her business tho??"

kueendarling said"

"Who is this lady pls?

valokuns wrote:

"This girl was just too rude, the man kept his Cool."

marianadike said:

"This is why people die in silence even when they can't afford to eat, all because of this celebrity name tag, or what would people think if they catch me doing things just to earn a living. If this legend was caught stealing or doing some other bad things the story will be different. Let him be."

Sylvester Madu preaches valuable lesson on life

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor advised people against going unreasonable extent to acquire material things.

He used the popular phone Blackberry as a case study and noted how far people went just to get one for themselves.

The actor also gave examples of people who stole money to buy expensive whips but ended up in an American prison.

