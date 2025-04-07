Ezeaku Ejiofor, settled from apprenticeship by his master, shared how he grew his financial base from N15,000 in 2007 to one million naira in 2010, and much more thereafter

He attributed his success story to discipline, self sacrifices, vision and commitment

He advises youths to shun get-rich-quick syndrome, extravagant living; but should embrace consistency, positive thinking and truthfulness in whatever they do in order to succeed

A businessman based in Onitsha, Anambra State, has shared how he rose from grass to grace in his business, as he was able to convert fifteen thousand naira his boss gave to him after his apprenticeship into hundreds of millions thereafter.

Mr. Ezeaku Ejiofor, from Enugu State, who spoke exclusively with a Legit.ng correspondent in Onitsha, said that his master settled him from boi boi (apprenticeship) in 2007, with the sum of fifteen thousand naira (N15,000).

Businessman persuaded to pursue education

According to him, when he went back to his village in Enugu to tell his people that he was freed from apprenticeship, his stepbrother, whom he took as a father, told him to stay back in the village to enroll into secondary school, as he was still too tender to go into business—more so, being his own boss—but he refused and moved back to Onitsha.

He said:

"When I was leaving my village to Onitsha, my mother gave me one thousand naira (N1000) to support me. She told me that was the only money she had. And after 2 months, my elder brother supported me with ten thousand naira (10,000).

"I went back to Onitsha, and started squatting with my brothers: Emma, Ifeanyi and Innocent, and in 2008, one year after, I moved to the apartment of my friend, Ifeanyi Fredrick Amah (now late) to stay with him, because, I could not rent apartment of my own."

Anambra man turns little capital to much

Ejiofor recalled that in 2008, precisely August 30th, he used the little profit he got from his welding business to open a football viewing center at No. 7 Philip Oyia Street, near Machine Spare Parts Market, Nkpor, Anambra State, where he collected fifty naira from every customer that came to watch football league matches.

In 2009, according to him, he used profits from his businesses to rent an apartment of his own—one room, at No. 6 Nwakaobi Street, opposite United Primary School, Nkpor—and in the same 2009, he bought a plot of land at Rock View Estate, Nkwelle Ezunanka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He also narrated how fortune smiled on him when, in 2010, he made his first one million naira and bought a motorcycle that cost him fifty thousand naira (N50,000) then.

He continued:

"I promised myself that my business must grow up to one million Naira before I would buy motorcycle," he said; adding that in 2011, he bought another plot of land at Ogbe Ndida community, Umusome, in Nkpor, and in 2012, he bought a tipper truck, which he used for business.

"Same 2015, I acted a movie titled 'Gilbert Nwa Nsukka,' where I clamoured that the then Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, should remember Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state in the distribution of road infrastructure.

"Then, in 2017, I completed a house of my own, a storey building, at Ogbe Ndida, Umusome, Nkpor in Anambra State.

"On 1st January, 2018, I founded Igbos Love Themselves Charity Foundation, which have saved up to six thousand lives, and still counting. Under this Foundation, I took two sick children to India in 2021 for surgery. One is Odinaka Nwaeke from Ebonyi State, and Obinna Anozie from Imo State."

Also, according to him, in November 2022, he established one of the fastest-developing estates in Anambra, called Akubueze Housing Estate, and in August 2024, he founded a hospital called Omenala Hospital and Maternity, where lives are saved; and in January 2025, he did a housewarming of a 4-storey building in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Ezeaku, who attributed his success story to his strength of character, self-sacrifices, and consistency, advised Nigerian youths to always be strong and consistent in whatever they do, always think positively, and be truthful, so that they would be successful in whatever they do.

