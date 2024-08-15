Nigerian designer and entrepreneur Veekee James, whose birthname is Ruth Erikan James, has replied to a troll who interfered in her marriage

Veekee posted a video where she helped her husband in the barbershop while instructing the barber on how to shave his beard

The troll made a snide comment about the celebrity couple's marriage, which earned her a 'befitting' response from Veekee

Gone are the days when celebrities let trolls have their way; these days, they waste no time paying them in their won coin.

It is common knowledge that Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, always display PDAs on social media. Although many have criticized them for it, they do not seem fazed at all.

Veekee James, in her usual style, shared a video of herself with her hubby, Mr Atere, enjoying their marriage.

Veekee James slams a troll who asked about peace in her home. Credit: @Veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The designer posted a clip of herself with her husband while he was getting a haircut at the barbershop. The caption read, "You prayed for a wife and got perfectionist and troublemaker".

In the clip, Veekee instructed the barber to shave her husband's beard. One of the comments under the post by a user identified as @dorasunday2000 said:

"I pray there's pure peace at home aside from social media in Jesus' name, amen. Love you my mentor."

Veekee, who was not having the troll's comment, said:

"Lol worry about your own home sweedy"

See the post below:

Fans react to Veekee's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@kachi_stan:

"I can’t be this man cos what is this? Girl I’m tired on his behalf. Who is the HUSBAND?"

@lifeofbeautyfred:

"Honestly she’s doing too much."

@nneka_nikky:

"Hope you all know that veekee and HER husband are creating content and making money."

@cherrybaby365:

"I simply pass any of her content I don't want to watch."

@hephzibah612:

"Luckiest guy in Lagos. Got himself a whole provider & protector."

@lala_camilla:

"Ppl and backhanded compliments. After stylishly throwing shade.. o si no “my mentor”"

@therealbenny:

"This girl go rude."

