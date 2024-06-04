Toyin Abraham has clashed with a troll on X after he asked her a question about President Bola Tinubu

The actress had openly made known her choice before the election and has continued to show support for his administration

In response to their inquiries, she blasted him and rain curses on his families and everyone asking her the question

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has generated massive reactions online after she clashed with some trolls who asked her some questions about the president.

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had thrown her weight behind the All Progress Congress candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, during the general election and after. She said she met with him, and he shared some plan with her.

Some X users took to the app to remind the mother of one about one of her posts where she met with the president. They informed her to tell them what the president's plan was.

In response to their question, she hurled curses on them and their family in Yoruba language.

Toyin Abraham clash with trolls. Photo credit @toyin_abraham/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Trolls clash with Abraham

Engaging in a back and forth, a troll accused her of trying to hide behind the curses being thrown at them. He insisted that she must explain the president's plan, as he also cursed her.

In response, the actress, who praised Seyi Tinubu not long ago, taunted her accusers and promised not to respond to them again.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the exchange between Abraham and some trolls. Here are some of the comments below:

@stfukhalee:

"E no go better for both you and am."

@NobleClux2:

"I just realize you are somehow useless

@bankeyys:

"You never see anything” You always think this is about Yoruba. Fold go unfold your fold. You still Dey sell movies,Dey chop from meat from govt and left your viewers to be eating egun. GOD punish you for supporting Rubbish on we Yoruba."

@chiditweets042:

"This sounds like crying to me! Una feel say na only una sabi move mad."

@OwoAyodeji:

"Kindly tell us with the ideas and plans Tinubu shared with you that day."

@mannlikedab

"Oya tweet the great ideas wey baba share give u, make i see something."

@M_szn_:

"Oya tell us the ideas make I jot down."

@abazwhyllzz:

"If you need interpretation,DM with your 20k naira."

@stfukhaleed:

@toyin_abraham1, i know you can see this. The time you are using to type curses use it to tell us the plans."

Toyin Abraham says why she like Tinubu

Legit.ng had reported that since Toyin Abraham made it clear that her choice for the presidential position was the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, she has been called out, insulted, and trolled.

During an Instagram live with her colleague Kemi Afolabi, the actresses argued as the latter tried to let her colleague realise why Nigerians might be angry with her choice.

Abraham clarified that the curses heaped on her daily wouldn't work on her because she was supporting Tinubu by choice, not because she has collected money.

