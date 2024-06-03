Singer Portable is known for his unending controversies and his baby mamas have also joined in this league

His fourth wife Ashabi Simple is currently in Qatar and showed deep emotions after her Instagram account was taken down

According to her, the issue she has with the social media account is because of her affiliation with the ZaZoo Zeh crooner

Ashabi Simple, the fourth wife of singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has been sad since her Instagram account was taken down.

She noted in an emotionally laden voice that the social media handles were taken down twice in one week and it is quite annoying to her.

Ashabi Simple has spoken out against how she is being treated because of her drama with Portable. image credit: @Ashabi Simple

Source: Instagram

According to her knowledge, she did not do anything against the guidelines of the online community and she blamed her enemies for the act.

Recall that Portable had tackled her for travelling with his unborn child as she is currently pregnant with his sixth child.

The lady, whose real name is Omobolarinwa Akinyanju, stated that she would not be the first to be a fourth wife and she wonders why some people want to take food away from her. She does her business online and wants to be left alone to do what she loves.

Some netizens questioned her for being entangled with Portable and why she went ahead to be pregnant with her second child for him.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ashabi's video

Several social media users have commented on her video. See some of the reactions below:

@janet__xoxox:

"After all these crocodile tears, you go still born the third one! Abeg make una no stress us."

@colormebeth:

"Na you go get belle for your enemy two times oh, nobody send you."

@_p.e.r.k.y:

"You dey date person husband but you no do person bad? How."

@pretty_abikeadee:

"Make una leave her ooo, she won born all her pikin for one man ni o."

@ebonytina_:

"You’re so shameless to get pregnant again! Affliction shall not rise the second time, but you’re riding with the affliction over and over again… ha!."

@shes__precious__:

"I don’t think it’s even the fans that are her problem. It is her husband who keeps dragging her every eke market days."

Ashabi Simple leaves Naija

Legit.ng earlier reported that amidst a recent video of Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, that leaked online, a new update about her emerged.

On her social media page, clips of the actress boarding a flight out of Nigeria as she headed to Qatar had sparked massive reactions online.

Recall that Ashabi Simple is currently pregnant and is set to deliver another child for controversial singer Portable.

Source: Legit.ng