A video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham running into President Tinubu's son, Seyi, at the birthday party of a shared acquaintance, Charles Odii

While making a video of herself and Charles wishing him a happy birthday, the President's son bumped into Toyin's clip and started hailing her

However, something Toyin Abraham said in the video to Seyi Tinubu was what stirred reactions the most on social media

A video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham sharing a funny moment with President Tinubu's first son, Seyi, has got people talking online.

The viral clip shared on social media by the actress showed the moment Seyi Tinubu bumped into Toyin Abraham's video and started hailing her.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham reveals why she loves Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@seyitinubu

Seyi Tinubu raised his hands above his head and started hailing Toyin; he was heard calling the actress the 'Baddest movie director in Nigeria.'

However, Toyin's response got people talking, as she shared what she thinks of the country's first son.

"I love you too much" - Toyin Abraham to Seyi

After Seyi Tinubu started hailing Toyin Abraham, the actress responded by saying she was thinking about disowning the president's son.

When Seyi asked why she would want to disown him, Toyin said:

"Because I love you too much. You're a good person."

However, Seyi reiterated that he loves Toyin Abraham because she has always defended and supported his father, President Tinubu.

Watch the hilarious exchange below:

Reactions trail video of Toyin Abraham grilling Seyi

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip below:

@habyiola:

"Mama I love you so much but this Baba talk ha the thing tire me oo make help us talk to him oo."

@ajibewa_bamidele:

"Mummy ire, we love you."

@hub_of_silverspoon:

"Did you hear that word? Because you’re loyal to baba! it cost nothing mehn."

@princesssikeoye:

"Nah real seyi friends be this no be lege own tou fi tipatipa se Ore omo president."

@addyhealth:

"They will soon start crying, mum ire the lord is your strength, you will need the strength."

@ladun2007:

"Toyin don go look for trouble again ooo, chai I hate seeing people coming for this woman and Iyabo. Must you post nii haaaa."

@iamolayinka_dorcas:

"Chai hope dey wont attack my world best now, I love u mama Ireoluwa."

@dolapoafolabi:

"Shey this people will not come for you again bayi ehn aunty toyin , Nigeria dey vex just stay strong incase then start again , I can’t defend you again."

@slim_dadi_5:

"Eyan Tinubu Hater’s go cry tire."

@shi2_jmk:

"Make una no shaa drag her again edakun. She’s just a citizen like us too. Abi who no like be omo president frnd!"

