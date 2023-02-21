Actress Toyin Abraham during an Instagram live session with colleague Kemi Afolabi made it clear that her support for Tinubu is not money driven

The filmmaker revealed that she has not campaigned for anyone and that Nigerians should stop bullying and cursing her at every chance

Even though Kemi Afolabi tried to get her colleague to see where Nigerians are coming from, Abraham remained unapologetic

Since Toyin Abraham made it clear that her choice for the presidential seat is the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Asiwaju Tinubu, she has been called out, insulted, and trolled.

During an Instagram live with her colleague Kemi Afolabi, the actresses argued as Afolabi tried to let her colleague realize why Nigerians might be angry with her choice.

Toyin Abraham says she can't be bullied Photo credit: @toyinabraham/@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Abraham clarified that the curses heaped on her daily wouldn't work on her because she is supporting Tinubu by choice, not because she has collected money.

She added that she has also not campaigned for any politician and should not be bullied for having a choice because she is Nigerian.

The filmmaker continued by accusing Afolabi of coming up on the live and saying what Nigerians want to hear probably to be in their good books.

An argument ensued as Afolabi pointed out how the 2020 EndSars incident and the failed health sector in Lagos affected her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's statement

thestyleinfidel:

"This is your country but you’ll place the future of your country in the hands of those who made living a hell and high-water for us? I’m not surprised sha."

yejideoba:

"People are really going through a lot in this Nigeria.. some more than others but we are all going through a lot. Nobody hates Tinubu, nobody doubts that Tinubu has a track record of working in the past! But come on Toyin. Tinubu only wants to win cos he believes it’s his turn."

ada_nnayaa:

"She’s pointless! I’ve cancelled her, she no get brain."

phat_ahmy:

"I cancelled Toyin since I realised she no be am."

nejaybaby:

"Toying you have the right to choose whosoever you want to vote for. But my dear, we need to change it."

ayaoba12:

"Toyin is useless abeg... Do you have a conscience??"

samiiieee____:

"Kemi said my mind unlike this Bimbo called Toyin. A bimbo is even a compliment, she’s so *gly and d*ft."

morounranti123:

"Toyin is being biased,let’s leave money collection or no collection aside,very ignorant person."

Source: Legit.ng