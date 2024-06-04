Nigerians have shown no mercy to blogger Linda Ikeji after she posted pictures of her son and included a caption

The public figure had shared images of her son and his cousin Ryan on holiday to Disney land and added their names in the caption, tagging her son, Jayce Ikeji

Fans could not help but notice the surname and proceeded to the comment section to slam her for making such a move

Social media users have heavily condemned Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji after she gave her son her own surname.

The mother-of-one had shared an image of her six-year-old son and that of his cousin Ryan, who is almost the same age as Jayce.

Fans blast blogger Linda Ikeji for giving her son her own surname.

Source: Instagram

The kids were taken to Paris on holiday because they are huge Marvel fans. The blogger intended for a sweet post and caption about the kids' vacation, but fans swiftly turned things around.

Linda was asked questions about naming her son after her father. They quizzed her on whether her father was Jayce's dad and why she thought it was cool to give him her surname.

Linda Ikeji wrote:

"Jayce Ikeji and Ryan Kanu take Disney/Marvel Paris. Cousins, best friends, and literally growing up together as brothers. Their love for each other is incredible, and when they can help it, are inseparable! Ryan is literally the best little human ever! They've been on a few vacations together in the past, but this is the first one they will remember as they are nearly 6 and 7 now."

See Linda Ikeji's post below:

In 2018, the blogger revealed that Sholaye Jeremi was the father of her son. Her revelation sparked outrage, as many fans pitied the story that led to her becoming a single mother.

She also once bragged about her parenting skills after his teacher complimented her son for being a kind boy.

Nigerians react to Linda Ikeji's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@dr_alwaysrozy:

"why would you give your sson your own fathers name, biko?"

@foluke676:

"which one is jacey Ikeji again. Na your pap you born for ni linda?"

@eloka_eloka_:

"Which one of them is your child."

@boxpro_ng:

"Let kids be kids. I love the whisper, laughter, rolling on the floor, and friendship atmosphere. So sweet."

@ceemaspecial_pap:

"God abeg give me this Money, my boys will love to go there too."

@weightlossproducts9ja:

"I'm sure they are Best of Friends cus they're now beginning to look like twins."

@homewarehub_ng:

"Slide 8, is how I remembered them... they grow too fast."

Dencia accuses Linda Ikeji of Bleaching

Skin-lightening expert Dencia has come online to insinuate that Linda Ikeji is bleaching her.

According to Dencia, what goes around comes around, and she said she was criticized on Ikeji's blog for lightening her skin.

Dencia, who is also a singer, stated that she would send the celebrity blogger a care package.

