Well-known Nigerian media personality Linda Ikeji opened up about her only son taking her surname rather than his father's

Legit.ng reported that netizens speculated that she changed her son's surname to her own shortly after she made a post referring to the young fellow as Jayce Ikeji

In an explicit post on social media, the blogger explained reasons for having her son bear her surname and hurled shade at her fellow bloggers

Nigerian media magnate and blogger Linda Ikeji opened up about her son's surname after she was accused of changing it.

Legit.ng reported that Linda was harshly criticised on Tuesday for giving her only child, Jayce, her surname.

Linda Ikeji answered critics about her son's surname. Credit: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

The mother of one had posted pictures of her six-year-old son and his cousin, Ryan, who is nearly the same age as him, on vacation overseas.

The blogger had planned a beautiful post and message about the kids' vacation, but fans quickly flipped things around when they realised in her caption that she referred to her son by her last name.

Linda has now spoken out on social media, stating that she changed her son's surname because he was born an Ikeji.

She questioned whether she had the time or patience to alter his name, stating that he would have to decide whether to keep his surname as he grew older.

"Just to be clear. I've never ever had to change my son's surname. He's been an Ikeji right from when he was born! Where do I have the time or patience to be changing names? Changing it and keeping his surname (Ikeji) will be up to him when he ages."

The renowned blogger also criticised her fellow bloggers, stating that she had given them something to feed on.

"Food for my Junior colleagues," she wrote.

See her post below:

Linda Ikeji's comment spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oraclegodwayne:

"Displaying gross ignorance wit confidence."

boopzjoceoohaaa:

"Bc she was a baby mama & no dowry paid on her head . Her son is automatically an Ikeji."

tbeautyboss:

"It’s the food for my Junior colleagues for me! She def has the bragging right."

adesina_ganiyu017:

"You people should just do what make you happy and leave us alone."

driedopepper:

"Na so Igbo girls dey do.... now we no know when we go date our brothers."

shylad06:

"Oh well, she is within her rights to do whatever she pleases. When the boy becomes of age, he can as well decide to maintain whichever zame he chooses. So long as he is well taken care of, everything will fall in place."

mummy_b3:

"Make she Dey play.. as she like fake news n scatter people image make e touch her too."

Dencia accuses Linda Ikeji of Bleaching

Meanwhile, skin-lightening expert Dencia had insinuated that Linda Ikeji was bleaching her skin.

According to Dencia, what goes around comes around, and she said she was criticized on Ikeji's blog for lightening her skin.

Dencia, who is also a singer, stated that she would send the celebrity blogger a care package.

Source: Legit.ng