Rita Dominic has reacted after a video of Toyin Abraham was seen crying because some trolls cursed her children

The actress was forced to react because a die hard fan of Abraham had called her a prostitute in 2015 when she was supporting Good Luck Jonathan

In her reaction, she wrote karma as some fans supported her while others had mixed reaction to her post

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has reacted to a trending video of her colleague, Toyin Abraham, crying after trolls came for her and her family, especially her children.

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham was close to tears as she responded to trolls who were cursing her children because she was supporting president Tinubu.

In a new development, Rita Dominic also reacted to the video of Abraham almost in tears. She simply wrote karma, as what led to her response was later included in the post.

A die hard fan of Abraham insult Dominic

In 2015, an ardent supporter of Abraham, known as Riddwane had insulted Dominic for pitching her tent with Good Luck Jonathan during the 2015 general election

The man quoted Dominic's statement and called her “a prostitute” for her choice. Another fan called the attention of Abraham to the post then so she can at least caution her fans and supporters, but the mother of one, who was a great supporter of president Tinubu didn't respond despite being tagged.

The fan, who called Abraham's attention, mentioned that there was receipt to what had taken place because of the nearest future.

What Toyin Abraham told Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham shared a funny moment with Tinubu's son, Seyi

. The viral clip showed the moment Seyi bumped into Toyin's video.

Seyi raised his hands above his head and started hailing Toyin; he was heard calling the actress the 'Baddest movie director in Nigeria

