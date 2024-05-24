Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has said he believes his son did not die a natural death

According to him, the Peace crooner was concerned about the paternity of his son Liam before he passed away

He added that he was aware that his son was being bullied and he made a petition to the police two months before he died

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Joseph Aloba, the father of the Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has continued to speak on the passing of his son.

Mohbad's dad speaks on the passing of his son. Image credit: @mohbaddad, @iamohbad

Source: Instagram

On Friday, he was a guest on Your View on TVC, where he lambasted the state in which his child died. He noted that the paternity of Mohbad's child, Liam, was a bone of contention for him.

Besides, he said he heard the deceased's friend saying that the singer argued that the little boy was not his because he slept with his wife Wunmi only once.

He added that Mohad had laid complaints with the Nigerian police when he was being bullied but nothing was done about it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens lambast Mohbad's dad

Several netizens have expressed displeasure at the rate Mohbad's dad keeps speaking about his son's death. See some of the comments below:

@cocothe1_:

"So a couple that are married, living together and have dated for year. You want us to believe that they "met" just once? Mtchew."

@atinuke_olaide:

"I have said this before that this man is an unfortunate father."

@thirdgimbason:

"Sir, we first want to know why you were in a hurry to bury your son? Now we can’t ever find out the cause of his death and you keep talking about DNA."

@expressitwithcards:

"God will help you get justice for your late son. Whoever has a problem with the fact that you are seeking justice will suffer same fate. Amen."

@oyeladun99:

"Are we sure that this man does not have any type of memory issue? Tori koyemi mi o."

@teewaiabod1:

"I don't blame this man at all. Na una wey dey give am audience. Mohbad don die on earth and still dying in heaven."

@oluwadamilolaayomii:

"After you have scattered everything this man ehn."

Mohbad's dad gets called out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyindamola, a close associate of the late singer Mohbad is unhappy with certain claims against him and others who worked with the deceased.

He decided to spill the beans and threw shades at Mohbad's father claiming his focus was on the financial gains from his late son.

Oyindamola also revealed that the night the Peace crooner passed, his dad wanted an immediate burial, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng