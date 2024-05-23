Nigerian fast-rising singer Spyro opened up about his recent heartbreak that made him postpone his forthcoming Canadian music tour

The "Who's Your Guy" made a lengthy post to share details of his breakup with a woman he fell in love with in Canada.

He further explained what led to their split and spoke about hunting for a new love at his upcoming show

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has openly disclosed that he recently suffered heartbreak from a lady, which resulted in him disliking Canada.

He revealed that he pushed his Canadian tour date because he was still recovering from the disappointment, having met the young woman in the US country.

Singer Spyro speaks about heartbreak. Credit: @spyro_offcial

Source: Instagram

Spyro confessed that what led to their split was that he told his woman about another lady who pecked him out of excitement after receiving a gift he got for her.

According to him, such attentive behaviour towards his friend resulted in a chain of events that ended their relationship.

"I don't know about Canadian loud o but Well the girl loud sha I won't lie , she is everything I wanted in a woman but God knows best," Spyro said.

Since then, he had loathed the notion of Canada and everything surrounding it, but he is now healed and set to entertain his fans abroad.

He, however hinted at his plans to search for his missing ri at the event and advised all the ladies to dress attractive but decent.

"So you know ,I am not just coming to tour o ,I am coming to find beauty to my chaos so my Jesus baddies ,as you are coming out to the venues ,endeavour to dress sexxy but decent ,I might just sight my missing rib from the crown and oh ,I won't be wearing shades on all performances in CANADA so I can see well … See ya all from June 14th."

See his post below:

Spyro's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebereroselyn:

"Very open and vocal about your feelings. Yea I hope you find love. We all deserve it."

i_am_ololade__:

"She lost fine guy wey come love Jesus.. Your wife's prayer strong ni."

oloriadeee:

"Our JESUS baby CANADA is Ready for you."

r_weight1:

"National cake. E reach egbon too. Cake reach me too egbon."

pauloo2104:

"let’s go Jesus boy you will find your better half in canada ."

favourify89:

"I wish I have money to fly to Canada,I might be the lucky one."

Source: Legit.ng