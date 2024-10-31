A beautiful Nigerian lady who's married to an oyinbo man has shared a video showing off her white co-wife

In a video, the lady who's in a polygamous marriage danced with her co-wife with so much excitement

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip

A captivating video showing a Nigerian lady's joyful relationship with her co-wife has taken social media by storm.

The clip, which confirmed their special bond, sparked widespread admiration and reactions in the comments.

Lady shows off her oyinbo co-wife Photo credit: @ifesinachisabina7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off her co-wife

Posted by @ifesinachisabina7 on TikTok, the video revealed the lady's friendly interaction with her husband's other wife.

The two women danced together, exuding warmth and camaraderie, leaving viewers in awe.

"POV: Your husband's oyinbo wife is also a tiktoker," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of co-wives dancing together

The video's comments section overflowed with reactions, ranging from surprise to admiration.

Many praised the women's harmonious relationship, acknowledging the beauty of polygamous marriages when built on mutual respect.

@That girl said:

"You people should not finish her money ohhh."

@HARIE stated:

"If I marry my husband con marry another wife we go dey do am together aje."

@Toria_G992 said:

"See me reading the caption again maybe I don’t understand English well sorry I now understand now."

@Ayomikun said:

"Na oyinbo wey go marry my husband I Dey look for now."

@DiNERO_SECRET SKIN ESSENTIALS said:

"This is lovely kinda, at least there is honestly here. I am so proud of una husband Abeg! Na man him be period."

@Adrigian Foods said:

"You people have turned this our oyibo wife to an actress o, everyone is now acting with her."

@QueenEbi04 said:

"If my husband is willing to share the oyibo woman with me too then I’m game."

@Glazers shop reacted:

"Nobody is talking about what is in the child’s hand."

@Queen added:

"Oyinbo wife still better she no go dey run charms up and down like Nigeria second wives."

Watch the video below:

2 women married to same man trend online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed two Nigerian women who are married to one man but live happily with each other.

In the video, the women were spotted riding on a beautiful motorcycle bought for them by their husband.

Source: Legit.ng