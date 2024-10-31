A bus driver went to a great length to care for himself so that he will be enjoying while doing his job

The driver put a fan inside the bus so that he will be receiving fresh air as he drives around the town

The problem is that some passengers have with his innovation is that he is the only one who enjoys the fan above his head

A Nigerian man who is a bus driver is trending online because of how he designed his vehicle.

The man went the extra mile to make the bus comfortable for himself while working.

The lady was angry that the driver put the fan for himself alone. Photo credit: TikTok/Favor and Getty Images/ CentralITAlliance and Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by Favor shows that the driver fixed a fan directly above his seat.

As the vehicle was moving, he was the only one enjoying the fan which supplied him with cool air.

A passenger who boarded the bus did not like the innovation as she wondered why the driver fixed the fan for himself alone.

The lady who posted the video revealed that she boarded the commercial bus in Benin, Edo state.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as driver fixes fan in his bus

@Jennyblings said:

"Na you buy motor for am?"

@luchivee1 said:

"E remain to put P.O.P."

@Wilma Nuts said:

"Everybody dey enter bus, e reach your turn you enter "box"."

@Payback said:

"What is the song playing in the background?"

@duhreez said:

"You no see pvc for up? Wetin you expect?"

@user1686162105231 said:

"Na my landlord be that. Na only him have light for house."

@Angela Auodele said:

"No body is taking about the pvc, look up first."

@GOLD said:

"E even get pvc inside the box."

@Tbaby said:

"Afa driver you go relax ooo. That fan go turn ooo."

@Cece said:

"Na Lagos e go happen."

Driver buys CNG

A commercial bus driver in Lagos uses compressed natural gas to power his bus and he was seen buying it at a filling station

The bus driver installed two GNG cylinders in his Danfo bus and they were placed under the passenger seats

The Lagos Bus driver went to a NIPCO filling station where CNG is sold to buy the gas which is cheaper than PMS

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng