A Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints

A Nigerian lady posted a video narrating how she was able to travel to Lome, Togo through the land border.

She said she travelled through the Seme border, crossing into the Benin Republic using her Nigerian passport.

The lady used her Nigerian passport to travel to Lome, Togo.

According to the video posted by Nikeh, the tourist travelled from Mile 2 to Badagry, then to Seme Border, Benin Republic, and entered Lome.

When she calculated all she spent, Nikeh said she spent N38,000 both as transportation fare and also immigration charges for stamping her Nigerian passport.

When she posted the video in early May, she lamented the high exchange rate for naira to CFA.

Her words:

"The exchange rate for the Franc CFA right now is another crazy thing that would make you spend more than double of what you’re meant to spend. Please hold your Yellow Fever Vaccination card, if you’re using your passport. Cost Summary: Stamping my virgin passport cost N4,000 in Benin Republic and 4,000 CFA (N8,880) in Togo. Transport was N5,000 to Benin Republic (bike from Badagry), then 9,000 CFA (N19,980) into Lome."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels to Togo through Seme border

@oly said:

"This one, I've been seeing bus to togo, bus to Ghana… God abeg o, na another continent i wan visit first."

@Helendion reacted:

"N4000 to stamp passport. Something way I go pay N200 waka pass."

@Esther O said:

"Paying to stamp your passport will forever be surreal to me."

