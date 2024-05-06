Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband warmed the hertz of netizens following their recent outing

The Nollywood star shared a video of herself and her man with their security escort as they visited the minister for Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye

She further made known the meeting she had with the minster which left many gushing at her growth determination

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko's recent outing added some spectacle to the timelines.

A video shared by the movie star showed her with her partner in the company of their official entourage as they visited the minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, in her office.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko plan with Women Affairs minister. Credit: @regina.daniels, @barrujukennedy

Source: Instagram

Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, upon seeing Regina, was filled with smiles as she ushered her into her office with a tight, sweet hug.

Regina noted that the meeting was positive and expressed appreciation for the warm reception, which she attributed to the minister's lively and cheerful personality.

The actress revealed that they agreed to work together on shared goals or initiatives related to women's issues.

"My husband and I had a very wonderful meeting with our charming and ebullient Minister of Women Affairs. I was very impressed with her strength of character and vast knowledge within and outside her portfolio. I was inspired by her commitment to protecting women, especially the girl child. We agreed to collaborate in various areas."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ms.iamher_llc:

"Finally these two meet,saw her fighting for the girl who was bullied in a British school and I knew she's a force of the girl child....waiting for the collaborations."

hephyzy:

"You mean Una husband."

olvidaa89:

"My Gina looks pregnant."

emiexagie:

" foresee a minister in you Regina...you going there."

queenpetcha:

"I just love the way he carries herself."

esmeralda_p.s:

"Mama thank you for all u do I love u so much."

princesnanahawau:

"Just take a look at my beautiful look alike,u look pretty Gina."

Regina Daniels’ mum visits Anam River

A video surfaced online showing actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, at Anam river bank in Anambra state.

This was a few days after the tragic boat accident that took the life of popular Nigerian actor Junior Pope.

The person who created the video claimed that she was doing some incantations at the waterside for the deceased star.

Source: Legit.ng