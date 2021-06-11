• Popular Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert, has reached out to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), regarding her suspension

• In a worded document sent through her lawyers, the actress aired her grievances including the lack of fair hearing

• According to her, she wasn’t given a chance to speak or to defend herself before she was suspended from the AGN

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood movie star, Queeneth Hilbert, has finally reacted to her indefinite suspension by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) after claims that she breached contracts.

According to reports from TheBladeNGR, the actress was suspended over her issue with Demek Movies that claimed she did not keep to the terms of their agreement.

In a letter sent through the actress’ lawyers, Queeneth explained her side of things and fired back at the AGN for not giving her a fair hearing and punishing her for an offence she didn’t commit.

Actress Queeneth Hilbert has fired back at the AGN over her suspension. Photos: @queenethhilbert, @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Queeneth maintained that she kept to the terms of agreement with Demek Movies and that the company was the one that deliberately frustrated the job.

The movie star in her letter claimed Demek Movies was running two productions at the same time with an A-list actor that she was supposed to co-star with in one of the movies.

She claimed the producer, Solomon Apete, was more focused on the other movie and many times they were on set doing nothing because the lead actor was on the second production, thereby frustrating the filmmaking process.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Excerpts from the letter sent through her lawyer reads:

“(I) Our client discovered that one of the A list Actors to co-act with her was retained by the same producer in another movie being produced at the same time.

(ii) The producer, more interested, in that other movie always pulled off the A Actor and made it virtually impossible for our client’s job to take off smoothly.

(iii) Our client had the bad experience of being brought to the set only to wait and do nothing. She has a video of some of the crew lying down doing nothing.

(iv) Our client informed the producer in a writing that inspite of the delibrate delays from them, she must be offset by 3rd June,2021 to attend to an extremely important appointment fixed before the time the contract for 7 days, for the movie Production, had been fixed. Thus she added an extra 3 days to make up for the delays from the producer. She further promised that she would return in a week time or less to complete whatever remains of the scenes. It is vital to note that by the time our client left Production, she had completely delivered on over 90% of the contract.”

Interesting.

Actors Nkechi Blessing and Adams Kehinde suspended by TAMPAN

In a similar report by Legit.ng, controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and colleague Adams Kehinde aka Lege were 'handsomely rewarded' days after trading ugly words on social media over Baba Ijesha’s molestation issue.

The two movie stars have been sent packing until further notice from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

This was made known in a statement signed by an executive of the association and fellow movie star, Damola Olatunji.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit