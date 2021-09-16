Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, took to his official Instagram page to celebrate one of his son who clocked a year older

The adorable little boy identified as Jaden Jidenna, turned a year older on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Pope, in his birthday message, expressed how much joy and blessing little Jaden has been to their family

Thursday, September 16, 2021, marked the birthday of Junior Pope's sons, Jaden Jidenna.

To mark the occasion, the Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page of over a million followers to honour his son - one of three boys.

The actor shared photos to mark his son's birthday. Photo credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Heart-melting birthday message

Sharing some absolutely adorable photos of Jade, the film star accompanied them with a loving caption in which he talked about the joy and blessing that came with fathering Jaden.

In his words:

"Happy birthday to my son, Jaden Jidenna Odonwodo. Wishing you many more awesome years to come, son, and asking God to perpetually bless and protect you. Your birth brought so much joy, blessings to us, and thank you for choosing our family. Love you, son."

