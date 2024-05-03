Nigerian reality TV star, Mariam Benjamin adds another year today, May 3, 2024, and she could not keep calm

The controversial TV host shared adorable and dramatic pictures and a video of herself respectively, to celebrate her new year

Her comment section on Instagram is now filled with lovely remarks and sweet messages from her well-wishers

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Mariam Chike Benjamin is stylishly celebrating her birthday. The mother-of-one proceeded to social media at midnight to announce her new age.

She followed up with a video of herself feigning ignorance about her real age while disguising it as 22 and not 32. Her beautiful cake was mildly decorated and effortless.

Maria Benjamin clocks 32 Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria Celebrates 32nd birthday

Social media is currently buzzing with hot pictures of Maria, as she is being celebrated by her fellow colleagues and other celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She rocked an olive ball gown embellished with off-white petals in one of her posts.

The socialite's caption states below:

"Mother"!!! Happy Birthday Maria Chike. Loving you since summer ‘92 has been the best journey ever embarked upon. You inspire me, Happy Birthday"

See her post here:

Maria, who was dragged during her pregnancy last year, shared another picture of herself in a black suit layer with a sparkling white shirt paired with red button stiletto heels.

See her second outfit here:

Nigerians react to Maria's birthday post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@officialtboss_:

"Happy Happy Birthday my Friendship. Ps: You’re 22, I don’t understand why someone would be arguing your own age with you?!!!."

@deyemitheactor:

"Lol! Happy birthday sweet 22."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Happy birthday my love."

@powedeawujo:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

@lilianesoroo:

"Hbd beautiful. Don’t mind them my baby. You are a sweet 16 forever my love."

@moetabebe:

"Happy birthday beautiful Angel!!! Have an amazing day."

@janemena:

"Happy birthday my sweet vanilla. Gods blessings, love and protection always, Amen."

@stevechuks_:

"Happy birthday sweets, remain amazing."

@homarelll:

"Happy Birthday Maria."

@official_lovely:

"32 and FABULOUS."

@officialozo__:

"Happy birthday many more years stay blessed."

Maria shares adorable moment with son

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Nigerian show host, Maria Chike Benjamin melted Nigerians' hearts after sharing a sweet video with her son.

Benjamin, who welcomed her son, Leo in 2023 could not stop dotting on her son in the cute clip.

Source: Legit.ng