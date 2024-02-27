Adeniyi Johnson has shared lovely family pictures as he celebrates his birthday with his twin children

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, is over the moon to be marking his birthday in a special way. The talented act shared lovely pictures of himself and his twin children whom he shares his birthday date with.

In the caption of his post, he wrote that his children are his testimony that God has been good to him.

He wished them a happy birthday as they marked their first year on earth.

Adeniyi Johnson marks birthday with his twins children. Photo credit @adeniyijohnson

Adeniyi's wife celebrates her husband, children

In a different post, Seyi Edun, the wife of the Nollywood actor also celebrated her husband and children with an emotional note.

She thanked her man for being the best partner and she wished him a happy birthday. She also wrote to her twin children and called them her favorites. She prayed that God would give them a lifetime of adventure and joyous moments.

Adeniyi and family wear matching outfits

In the pictures which had gone viral, the actor and his family wore matching traditional outfit with his wife and two children.

The coffee brown cloth looked good with a red bead which was used to accessorize it.

This came years after the actor was labeled barren after waiting for seven years to welcome his first child.

His twin children were born in 2023 and the actor didn't hesitate to stage a lavish naming ceremony to welcome them into his family.

See the pictures here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the birthday post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Yippee Aku Orire oo. Happy happy birthday my darlings longlife and prosperity Ijmn."

@adediwurablarkgold:

"Awwwww! So beautiful. Aku orire nah. Won a diru won digba IJN."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Happy birthday February mates."

@topeolowoniyan:

"Happy Birthday big bro."

@biolabayo1:

"Happy birthday to my family".

@ms_adunni:

"Awwwww! Happy birthday Baba Ibeji and to the amazing Taiwo and Kehinde."

@shollycutie:

"Happy birthday."

@mary_lazarus:

"Oh Niyi., So beautiful. Even though I'm a Twin , I tap into this Blessing."

@faithiawilliams:

"Happy double celebration."

@olayinkasolomon01:

"Happy birthday llnp wishing you long life in good health and wealth Amin."

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of twins

Legit.ng had reported that Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun had finally shared the name of their twin children.

The excited first time father took to social media to share the names of his newborns, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi Adeniyi.

The actor and his wife had been married for over seven years before they had their first fruit.

Source: Legit.ng