According to Nigeria Box Office, Toyin Abraham was the highest grossing actress for 2021 as she closed with N357m

The movie star shared a post as she shared a subtle reminder for her fans and followers on social media

Surprisingly, Funke Akindele did not make the list and other actresses who made the list include Osas Ighodaro and Mercy Johnson

Popular award winning actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to celebrate the fact that she closed last year as the highest grossing actress.

According to Nigeria Box Office, the movie star with three movies she featured in raked in N357m and Osas Ighodaro came second as she closed with N200m.

Funke Akindele absent on list of highest grossing actresses Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@osasighodaro/@mercyjohnsonokojie

Other actresses on the list include Mercy Johnson, Kehinde Bankole, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Chioma Okafor, and Omowunmi Dada.

"Just incase my shoulder is high(joking) I just say let me remind you again this morningCongratulations to everyone on the list "

See the list below:

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's post

Toyin Abraham’s hubby stirs reactions as he gushes over her

Many people know that Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi share a very special bond and he poved it.

The actor in an interview which sparked reactions online named his wife as the one thing he loves the most even though he also loves his mum and two children.

When asked about his major source of happiness, Ajewole gave it to God and still added that his wife also makes him happy.

Ajewole's video made the rounds on social media, and sparked mixed reactions as many people noted that he should love his mum and wife in different capacities.

Source: Legit.ng