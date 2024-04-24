Yul Edochie has disclosed his intention to have more children numbering up to eleven

The Nollywood actor, in a recent update on his page, declared that he was only starting, adding that he would reborn his late son Kambilichukwu

Yul Edochie's post comes a few days after he unveiled his second son with actress Judy Austin

Nollywood actor and online preacher Yul Edochie, in a recent update, announced his plans to give birth to more children.

Yul, who made headlines after sharing cute pictures of his second son with Judy, revealed that he was just getting started as he desires to have 11 children.

Yul Edochie expresses desire to reborn late son. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor, who said he wants his children to be similar to a football team, added that his son, Kambilichukwu, who he lost in January 2023, would return.

“I’m just getting started. I’m going to have Eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. Complete football team. My great son Kambi will return," he wrote.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Barely minutes after the actor expressed his desire for more kids, netizens, especially online in-laws and supporters of his estranged wife, May Edochie, took to the comment section to blast him. Read their reactions below:

makkylet_:

"You have completely lost it sir so insensitive."

mwaka_khadija:

"You can have as many as you can but non of them will replace Kambi."

maynationn_:

"When I tell y’all that narcissist have absolutely no limit to y’all think I’m joking..they fight really d!rty and does not care who gets hurt in the process..but I’ll tell you one thing Yul if Judy is pregnant that’s okay but Kambili can never and will never be replaced in This life..I think is high someone actually does something about this d!sgusting act of yours."

onlyonemeenah:

"I swear I love yul he knows how to reply online In-laws,I can’t wait to see the beautiful daughter Judy is going to give you."

bokoobo:

"I have never commented on your post before. Yul please stop!!!! Stop mocking your first family. I thought you were better than this."

