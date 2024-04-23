Nollywood actress Ini Edo is a year older today, April 23, and she took a moment to show off her love for fashion

The movie star wore a beautiful red dress that flowed to the ground and showed off her beauty, which got her palatable comments

She spoke about the opportunities she had gained and lost, and those who took her kindness for weakness, as she marked another year

Famous Nollywood actress Ini Edo marked her 42nd birthday on April 23, she took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself.

The mother of one wore a dashing red dress that was beautifully crafted and showed the level of creativity that was put into it.

Ini Edo's outfits look lovely. Image credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

It flowed to the ground and displayed her curves. She combined the outfit with simple lovely earrings and made her hair in a bun.

The movie star was grateful for a new age and she noted that she was grateful for the opportunities that came to her and the ones lost. Besides, she expressed gratitude to those who took her kindness and vulnerability for weakness, as they taught her lessons.

Her dress was made with one week's notice and she thanked her fashion designer for coming through for her.

See Ini Edo's birthday dress in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Ini Edo

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress took to her page to celebrate her. See some of the comments below:

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy birthday boo. God bless you more."

@monalisacode:

"She’s beautiful."

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday, big sister. God's blessings always."

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Happy birthday, Queen."

@deyemitheactor:

"Happy birthday gorgeous!"

@segxyunited001:

"Happy birthday to you. More power and success to your elbow."

@vkeyfairy:

"Happy birthday. More grace and blessings from God."

@iam_princeosas:

"Happy birthday, Queen. May this new chapter be a new beginning of God’s unlimited blessings in your life."

