Mercy Johnson has shared a post and video she made with her lookalike daughter, Purity, after they left for rehearsal

In the post, Johnson said that she has been so humbled by happenings in recent times that she can't simply comprehend things any longer

The mother of four added that she wished no one evil as she does not want revenge but she wants a lot of people to stay away from her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has shared a cryptic post and a video which her fans are not happy about.

In the clip, Johnson and her first daughter were coming out from where they went for a long tennis rehearsal.

According to her, the happenings in the last few days have humbled her so much that she cannot comprehend things again. The woman, who had cancer scare last year, added that people should stay away from her.

Mercy Johnson speaks about revenge

In her post, Johnson explain that she doesn't want revenge but she also does not wish evil on anyone.

The mother and daughter wore black sportswear. They were also holding their long tennis racket in their hands.

Johnson who marked her 39th birthday last year was not looking happy in the video.

