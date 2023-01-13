Actress Mercy Johnson let people in on her reality in life during an episode of her show Mercy's Menu with Joke Silva

The mum of four in the video revealed that she had a cancer scare and had her thyroid removed

The actress also added that she was placed on medication for the rest of her life when she went for the surgery

The life of a celebrity is tough because their fans and even colleagues have no idea what is going on behind the happy videos and moments shared on social media.

During one of her Mercy's Menu episodes, a cooking show with veteran actress Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson let her guard down and got vulnerable.

Mercy Johnson opens up about her health Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The mum of four revealed how she had a cancer scare and had to get her thyroid removed. It was when the actress went in for the surgery that she was placed on medication for the rest of her life.

Mercy continued by saying she was educated on the side effects and implications of not using her treatment at the right time.

Only then did the actress and her husband Prince Odi Okojie have a discussion on how to deal with their new reality, seeing as their last child was just 6 months old at that time.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Johnson's revelation

temilolasobola:

"It is well with you."

iamitohan_p:

"Omg may God continue to strengthen you ❤️…. Mehnn everybody looks fine until they open up to you , or you get closer to them ‍♀️ God abeg "

ezy_london:

"Wish I can be this open, I fear people seeing my vulnerability."

amaka_obodo:

"You see now that everyone one is going through one or two challenges in life? Let’s learn to love one another!"

dr____adanma:

"This is why you don’t troll people…You don’t know what they are going through….God will perfect his healing on you mercy❤️"

ursula_j2:

"You’re such a strong woman…and we love you so much ..God is with you and your family BLESS YOU❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

