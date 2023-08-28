Veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie celebrated her 39th birthday on August 28 with a powerful message on life's meaning

In a series of stunning social media photoshoots, the mother of four showed her timeless beauty and reflected on the importance of contentment

She accompanied her post with thought-provoking words on what life means to her while urging her fans to join her in appreciating her creator

Much-loved Nollywood star Mercy Johnson has added another year today, August 28, 2023.

The movie star took to social media to share elegant pictures of herself adorned in luxury dinner attire.

Filled with gratitude for God's love, she noted that life was not a right but a gift from her creator.

Mercy added that she was content with what she has at this point in her life and urged her fans and flowers to join her in appreciating her creator.

"Contentment is a realisation that life is a gift, not a right, and true happiness comes after contentment.

Please, You don't have to post my picture, just say a silent "Thank you prayer to God for me" Birthday Girl…"

Mercy Johnson's birthday post spark reactions

Celebrities and netizens shared their heartwarming wishes with the actress via the comment section.

okoro.q:

"Mami nothing will cut short your life, the Lord will keep promoting you and your household, your position over your home will not be taken by another keep soaring higher with longevity and productivity through CHRIST JESUS AMEN."

glamourempaya:

"Happy birthday mama, I wish you all the good things of life ."

Eniola_badmus:

"Hippy moi cupcake."

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday beautiful queen. Endless blessings and love I wish you."

zicsaloma:

"A Queen was born today. Happy birthday to my big sis. Many more blessings to you and your fam ❤️."

kingsley_om:

"May your days be filled with joy and love, surrounded by the warmth of your family. As you continue to shine in your career, may your family be your unwavering support and your haven of love. As you make your birthday wishes, may they reflect the love you have for your family. May your journey be marked by success, with your family always at your side, the source of your strength. Happy Birthday, ma’am. May your family remain your guiding light. Amen."

dr_success_john:

"Happiest birthday super woman ❤️❤️."

Did Mercy Johnson teach her daughters to pound yam?

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie sparked heartwarming reactions with a video she shared on her Instagram page of her girls happily pounding yam in their hometown, Uromi.

The sweet video went viral, eliciting memories from her fans and followers, who were amused and impressed by the scene.

The video showed Mercy's oldest daughter pounding yam in the local mortar and pestle.

