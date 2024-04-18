Emeka Ike has frowned at a young who claimed the actor was his father as he unveiled his music career

The guy had announced that he had quit school and embraced music and he said that Ike was his father

Taking to the comment section of the post, Ike said that he did not know the man and asked him to go and look for his father

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has shown his grievance to an upcoming artist, Flobill who claimed to be the son of the actor.

The music artist released a music video and added that he was Ike's son and that he left school to embrace music.

Reacting to the claims, Ike noted that he was not his father as he asked him to go and look for his dad. He added that he had not seen the guy before in his life.

Emeka Ike replies man over paternity mess. Photo credit @emekaikeofficial/@flobillofficial

Source: Instagram

Ike make accusation

In the message sent to Flobill, the actor who welcomed a child recently accused the singer of using people to change his career trajectory.

The movie star also asked if he stole the song from the studio.

Recall that Ike and one of his grown-up sons are not on good terms. The young man had made some allegations against his father after he spoke about his failed marriage.

See the post below:

How fans react to the post

Reactions have trailed Emeka Ike's response to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@_certified_pnn1:

"And is not bad ooo “

@ada_mommy_:

"@emekaikeofficial just asking respectfully on behalf of my fellow comments section family sir. Is he not your son? "

@god_first9090:

"@emekaikeofficial all dis na staged pr."

@brightbravo9:

"Omo serious joke apart his music is good oo."

@gideon_bankzz:

"Love it."

@official_udykevin:

"God bless your hustle."

@im_nwiasagiriw:a

"The song na hit oo."

@affrantostraziato:

"U mustn't leave school to be a musician. Learn from Davido, Pocolee whom are graduates in the industry."

@igbobians_nations:

"The song sweet.'

@adeolaalabi:

"Na him born him papa? Just asking for a friend."

Emeka Ike opens up about failed marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Ike had revealed that he lost everything after his first marriage crashed.

His school which was worth millions of Naira was shut down by his former partner. He added that she took all the documents of his properties with her.

According to him, he was abroad when the unfortunate incident happened.

Source: Legit.ng