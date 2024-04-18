Global site navigation

“My Typical Day in Nigeria”: Crowd Gathers, Hails Burna Boy As He Steps Out of Building, He Responds
Music

by  Shade Metibogun
  • Burna Boy has shown what his typical day in Nigeria looks like in a video as he says his people come first
  • In the recording, he was stepping out of a building and a massive crowd greeted him as he went to his car
  • Burna Boy was excited to see the people and he climbed his car to wave at them while whispering something to one o f his aides

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has generated massive reactions after he shared how his typical day looks like in Nigeria.

In the video made by the Grammy Award winner, he was stepping out of a building as he approached his car when people started hailing him.

The crowd that gathered was massive. They continued to hail and sing praises of the singer who splurged billions on cars this year.

Burna Boy shares what his typical looks like in Nigeria. Photo credit @burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

Burna Boy responds to his fan

The singer was so excited to see the number of people who had come to greet him. He said that no matter how bad things are, his people come first for him.

Burna Boy climbed his car and he waved at the people standing at the entrance. He whispered something to one of his aides about them.

Below is the video:

How fans responded to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by Burna Boy about his typical day in Nigeria. Here are some of the comments below:

@djlambo_:

"Man of The People."

@sunniprince:

"Money can’t buy this kind of love. Straight from the heart."

@lovinggift_beautyworld:

"Highest Capo."

@badoxxmade:

"No be nickname."

@davrhymz:

"Even though, even though! We just love Odogwu."

@realghazo:

"Highest!."

@xavier_noudoukou:

"Highest 4ever.'

@hana_mnzali76:

"I'm coming to Nigeria on Sunday, see u hopefully.'

@sammycruzz1:

"We love you so much."

@kingsassy042:

"Biggest Force."

Burna Boy makes Times magazine list

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had made the list of 100 most influential people in the world by Times Magazine.

The singer was recognized in the Icon category for his contribution to Afrobeat in Nigeria.

The British company noted that Burna Boy followed the musical footsteps of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng

