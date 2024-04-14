A Nigerian man is overjoyed that his wife has finally joined him in the USA after years of long distant relationship

The man said he and his wife had been apart for at least six years, making them sick to see each other physically again

He shared a video showing when his wife arrived in the USA, and he went to meet her at the airport

A Nigerian man living in the USA was happy the moment his wife arrived in the country to be with him.

The man said he and his wife have been living apart for six years and therefore were longing to see each other.

The lady travelled to be with her husband after six years. Photo credit: TikTok/@skbillionman.

Source: TikTok

The man, @skbillionman, expressed his joy the moment his wife arrived in America to reconnect with him.

He shared a video on TikTok and captioned it:

"After six years of a long-distance relationship, my wife finally joined me in the USA."

His followers on TikTok were in the comment section of the post to offer their congratulations to him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady joins her husband in USA

@Miranda said:

"I’m so happy for you two. Unfortunately, my ex-husband proved himself a fraud, five years and all a lie. God bless your union, treat her good, love her."

@PS This PS That said:

"I love seeing this!!! And she’s beautiful!!"

@IssaBull said:

"Congratulations. I hope to welcome my husband soon."

@Toia commented:

"She’s beautiful, you make a lovely couple."

@Uniquely Q said:

"How did you guys meet, respectfully asking? Praying for nothing but happiness for you guys. Stay blessed!"

@The Mohammeds said:

"Congratulations, nephew. I can’t wait to close the gap."

@Lady-awaQueen said:

"I am happy for her and happy that you did not forget her back home like many others do."

