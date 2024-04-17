A Nigerian man, Lucky Nworisara, has stunned netizens after surprising his wife with an expensive Range Rover Velar

In his post, he praised the woman whom he met online for seeing potential in him and travelling down to Nigeria to meet him

The proud husband also reiterated his love for his wife and promised to always spoil her with gifts as a way of appreciation

A Nigerian man, Lucky Nworisara, has raised the bar high with his expensive gift to his American wife.

Lucky, who currently works with the US army, recounted his wife's sacrifice for him while he was still struggling in Nigeria.

Nigerian man splashes millions on American wife Photo credit: Lucky Nworisara/ Facebook.

Lucky vows to always spoil his wife

According to the appreciative husband on Facebook, he met his wife online and despite the stereotype on African men, she still trusted him enough to travel down to Nigeria to meet him.

After their meeting, she also did all her best to ensure that he relocated to the United States of America where he became successful in just seven months.

In a video, Lucky showed off the brand new Range Rover he bought for her and promised to always shower her with love and affection.

In his words:

"A big congratulations to me!!! I just bought my wife the car of her dreams, it’s been only 7months I arrived in USA. I’m giving this car as our anniversary present to my beloved wife.

"She saw the potential in me what no other woman could see. She took the risk traveled kilometers away from USA to Nigeria neglecting the warnings and traveling risk to a 3rd world country to marry the man she met online whom she trusted and believed in. And now she’s reaping the benefits.

"To cut the long story short. There’re more videos on TikTok about our love story when it all started and how’s still prospering now. I’m so proud of her and I’ll always continue to shower her love affection and gifts. Happy anniversary to us my love and congratulations baby on your new Ride."

Reactions as Nigerian man blesses wife

Social media users stormed the comments section to gush over the couple's love for each other.

Maduka Lynda said:

"Wow!!! This is beautiful. Happy Anniversary to you and your beautiful wife."

Emeka said:

"Congratulations for your new home. Your new home is blessed bloodline."

Kelvin Dove reacted:

"Happy Anniversary my people. My gee find me American wife make I jakpa."

Obed Ezeugo commented:

"Congratulations bro and to you beautiful wife. Many more years together."

Philip Ibe added:

"More wins bro, am so so impressed about your journey towards success. Keep winning mate. Remain blessed."

Watch the video below:

