The makeup artist who died alongside Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick’s family has been visited by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno

The politician visited the grieving family to offer their condolences following the demise of their 24-year-old daughter

Governor Eno vowed to finish building their family home, and offered the deceased’s sister employment among other things

The tragic death of Abigail Frederick, the young makeup artist who drowned alongside Jnr Pope and others, has drawn the attention of Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno.

Following the demise of the 24-year-old, Governor Eno visited her family to offer his condolences.

In an emotional video making the rounds online, the politician consoled Abigail's parents and her siblings who were still in shock over the tragic death.

During the visit, the state governor mentioned how he had ordered Abigail’s corpse to be brought back home after she was quickly buried by the river bank.

Akwa Ibom governor to help Abigail’s family

To further ease the late Abigail’s parents’ pain, Governor Umo Eno disclosed that he would be completing the building of their family home.

He also offered immediate employment to Abigail’s elder sister and promised to assist the two younger sisters who were still in the university.

The governor’s press statement reads in part:

“In response to this tragedy, I took immediate action to assist the family. I provided automatic employment in the State Civil Service to the elder sister of the deceased and directed the renovation of their family house. Additionally, Government's support was promised to the undergraduate sisters studying at the University of Uyo.”

See videos and photos from the governor’s visit below:

Reactions trail Akwa Ibom governor’s visit

Many netizens reacted to the Akwa Ibom state governor showing up for the late Abigail Frederick’s family. Read some of their comments below:

Good Samaritan to sponsor makeup artist's siblings' education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after the tragic deaths of Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick and others, the president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, took to social media to share a good Samaritan’s plans for the late makeup artist’s siblings.

It was gathered that a good Samaritan had come forward to take on the university fees of Abigail’s siblings. Not stopping there, the person went ahead to pay for their first semester education.

Not stopping there, the AGN president went on to announce that one Chukwuma Ideh also reached out to the sound technician, Precious’ father, and sent him N500,000.

