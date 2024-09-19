IK Ogbonna is not pleased with the way people have been mocking Christianity amid the Lord Chosen trend

After testimonies from members of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry went viral, people stated using their aprons in a viral content

The actor noted that God cannot be mocked and that people should stop using Christianity for viral contents and likes

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has shown his displeasure in the way people have been mocking Christianity amid the Lord Chosen trend.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities had jumped on the Lord's Chosen trend after testimonies from the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry members went viral.

IK Ogbonna speaks about people mocking Christianity. Photo credit @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Reacting to how Christianity has been ridiculed, the actor made a post about it. He warned that God cannot be mocked, and he backed his claim with a scriptural reference.

According to him, people should be cautious and not get carried away by social media trends that disrespect and ridicule the Christian faith.

IK Ogbonna added that Christianity should never be used as a tool for likes, views, or viral content.

IK Ogbonna warns clergies

In his post, the movie acte, who supported Victor Osimhen against abuse, warned pastors against using fake miracles to deceive and exploit vulnerable people.

He noted that the act was used to stain the essence of Christianity and also to turn the Christian faith into a spectacle.

IK Ogbonna pleaded with such clergies to repent and stop using God's name for falsehood. He added that it was a betrayal of the gospel.

The superstar called on the government and Christian Association of Nigeria to act and hold the people responsible for such act accountable.

See the video here:

What fans said about Ogbonna's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@onyiiuzo:

"God is real, I don't care what's trending."

@mscooper5584:

"Praise the most high God, I pray that others will stand for truth."

@gleebazz:

"I’m a product of Gods miracle."

@motherden:

" Well said!! this is why you reign as my best Nollywood actor. Hallelujah lead the way Mr. IK OGgbonna."

@angela.sea1:

"Gbamsolutely! God is never mocked.".

@lauraahamnonu:

"Very well said. But this has been going on in Nigeria for so long. As Christians, let us educate ourselves with the word of God by reading our Bible and not base our Christianity on what another human being tells us. That will help limit the chances of using being deceived."

@gloziegal:

"Amen, Amen."

@hafe_ngenzo:

"How do you know they are fake? Miracles are still happening till today. The power of God never changed. Just pray for God to give you a discernment spirit so you know between tur and fake pastors. Otherwise lets leave judgement for God alone."

@oyibo_nwa:

"Until they understand HE is keeping record ,they will be more Kiaful, chusoooonz."

@adams_erickane:

"Just look at this Gabriel, young man miracles in Chosen are not fake or staged, I am a living witness and a testimony too, stop saying what you don’t know."

IK Ogboona carries heavyweight actress

Legit.ng had reported that Chizzy Alichi shared a clip from her new movie production featuring actor IK Ogbonna.

The fun video showed the moment IK Ogbonna displayed his strength by carrying a heavyweight actress on the movie set.

The video shared by Chizzy Alichi spurred different reactions online, with many commending Ogbonna.

