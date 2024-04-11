The makeup artist who was involved in the boat accident that took the life of Nigerian actor Junior Pope will allegedly be buried by the river bank

Legit.ng reported that the young lady, identified as Abigail Fredrick was among the two bodies found recently at the Anam River in Anambra state

In a new update by a Nollywood filmmaker and actor, he revealed reasons why Abigail's corpse won't be taken back to her hometown in Akwa Ibom

The body of the late makeup artist Abigail Fredrick, one of those who was involved in the late Nigerian actor Junior Pope's marine accident will be buried at the river bank in Anambra state.

Legit.ng reported that Abigail Fredrick's body, alongside the cameraman, was found on April 11 after the Nollywood star was declared dead on April 10.

Makeup artist involved in Junior Pope's boat mishap to be buried at river bank. Credit: @jnrpope, @abigailfredrick

Source: Instagram

In a viral post by film director and actor Moses Eskor, he revealed that Abigail's body will be buried at the bank of Anam River in Anambra.

According to Moses, the girl's father couldn't complete the money needed to perform certain traditional sacrifices for her corpse to be taken back home to Akwa Ibom.

He also revealed that the money raised wasn't enough, as the girl's father is currently in Anambra state to proceed with the burial.

Body Will Be Buried This Night By The Side Of River Niger. The Father Is There Right Now, He Has Non Say Because The Money We Raise For His Is Too Small To Conduct The Traditional Sacrifice And Bring Back Abigail Body To Akwa Ibom

"I'm Too Sad. I Wish We Could Raise More! Burying Her At The River Bank This Night Is A Shame To Me."

See the post here

Nigerians react to the makeup artist's burial arraignment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Blessing Ekeh:

"Why is Akwa Ibom state government not saying anything concerning their own."

Akanimoh Asuquo: ·

"Please hold on, sir. Please. It shouldn't be too fast. Let's see what we can do, please."

Joe Praise Jehovah:

"So is there no money in Nollywood to rescue the corpse of our sister."

Sebastian Christopher:

"May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace Amen."

Jerry Amilo addresses posting Junior Pope’s remains

Popular Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo gave his reasons for uploading the remains of his late colleague Junior Pope.

Following the sad incident, the veteran who was spotted in the last hospital that declared Pope dead, alongside AGN president Emeka Rollas, shared a clip of the deceased's lifeless body on the hospital bed.

Some celebrities and fans berated Amilo for revealing such to the public. In response to the agitation, Jerry disclosed why he uploaded Junior Pope's corpse.

Source: Legit.ng