A community in Ondo state has been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of their traditional ruler

The Olojoda of Oda kingdom in Akure South local government area of Ondo state, Julius Omomo, has been reported dead

A family source, Ade Adelakun, confirmed the sad development to newsmen on Sunday, April 14, via a statement

Ondo state, Akure - Julius Omomo, the Olojoda of the Oda kingdom, in Akure, Ondo state capital, has reportedly passed away at the age of 83.

Ade Adelakun, a family source, confirmed the monarch’s death on Sunday, April 14.

As reported by The Cable, Adelakun said the traditional ruler died on Saturday after a brief illness. He described Omomo as a “humble, decent and down-to-earth monarch”.

“The late monarch cared for his subjects as well as the unity and progress of the state,” he said.

Adelakun added that the monarch’s domain witnessed peace and development during his reign, Daily Post reported.

When did the late monarch ascend the throne of his fathers?

It was gathered that Omomo was installed monarch on May 30, 2023, and was crowned in December of same year. His ascension to the throne was met with litigation.

Members of the ruling house described his installation as illegal and an invitation to anarchy.

They said that the installation was not approved by the kingmakers and the people of the community.

Stakeholders said despite an appeal challenging Omomo’s nomination as monarch for the community, the state government approved his installation.

The Ondo state government presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Julius Omomo.

After the ceremony which took place at his palace in Oda town, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, stated further that Arakunrin is an advocate that so much believed in fairness and justice.

Eid al-Fitr: Lagos monarch dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, had died.

The chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, April 10.

According to Adebayo, Olushi 111 passed on Wednesday not long after he returned home from the Eid al-Fitr prayer ground in the area.

The Isolo LGA boss disclosed that the deceased would be buried by 4pm according to Islamic rites.

