33 soulmate wedding ring tattoos to show your forever bond

Soulmate wedding ring tattoos are a great way to express eternal love and commitment. Whether you want to commemorate your shared values, interests, or stories, these inkings will do the magic for you. This post explores some of the best soulmate wedding ring tattoos to serve as a powerful reminder of the connection shared with your soulmate.

Matching initials couple ring inking (L). Tie the knot tattoo (C). King and queen ring tattoo (R). Photo: @flatstattoos, @dominickdtattoos on Instagram, @Lacytat2 on Facebook (modified by author)

Inking a ring tattoo on your finger means that you will never have to worry about losing it since it is permanent. Still, narrowing down on one design can be difficult if you do not have any ideas about tattoos. Luckily, there is no shortage of unique wedding ring tattoo ideas, as you can customise the design to suit your preferences.

Meaningful soulmate wedding ring tattoos

A tattoo is a great way to display your feelings of love and commitment permanently. The inking designs are endless, from matching initials to floral patterns and smiley face designs. Below is a list of adorable tattoo ideas you can choose from.

1. Star wedding ring tattoo

Star wedding ring inking design. Photo: @oksanaprana on Facebook (modified by author)

Star wedding ring tattoos are a luminous symbol of love, guidance, and hope. This design represents the idea of being each other’s guiding light, illuminating your path together through life. It is ideal for couples who want a celestial reminder of the light they bring to each other’s lives.

2. King and queen ring tattoo

A pair of king and queen crown ring inking. Photo: @Lacytat2 on Facebook (modified by author)

King and queen ring tattoos boldly declare a couple’s unique and powerful bond. These designs feature crowns or royal symbols, representing each partner as the ruler of the other’s heart. The inking is perfect for lovers who view their relationship as a partnership of equals.

3. Infinity wedding ring tattoo

Infinity wedding ring inking. Photo: @TattooAcoStudio on Facebook (modified by author)

Infinity wedding ring tattoos are a symbol of endless love and commitment. The continuous loop of the infinity sign captures the idea of forever, making it a perfect choice for those who wish to express the enduring nature of their bond. It is a simple yet profound design that speaks volumes about the strength of the relationship.

A couple with a Wedding date ring tattoo. Photo: @goldtowninkstudio on Facebook (modified by author)

Wedding date ring tattoos are a meaningful way to commemorate the day two lives became one. You create a lasting reminder of your special day by engraving this significant date on your finger. This subtle design makes it a unique way to honour your commitment.

5. Mr. and Mrs.'s wedding ring tattoo

Mr. and Mrs.'s wedding ring inking. Photo: @charlottejodts on Instagram (modified by author)

These ring tattoos are a meaningful way to celebrate your union. They feature the titles “Mr.” and “Mrs.”, symbolising the official start of your life together as a married couple. It’s a charming and elegant way to mark your new status while keeping your commitment close.

6. Simple line ring tattoo

An ink line ring design. Photo: @naotattoos on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A simple line tattoo is often chosen for its subtle yet significant representation of a bond. Whether straight or curved, this design symbolises a straightforward, pure, and unbroken connection. It’s perfect for couples who appreciate a clean and simple design.

7. Names initials

Names initials couple ring inking. Photo: @flatstattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Names initials tatts are a classic way to carry a piece of your partner at all times. This is because you create a personal and subtle reminder of your connection by inking each other’s initials on your ring fingers.

8. Floral patterns

Floral patterns ring inking. Photo: @thexofactor on Instagram (modified by author)

Floral pattern ring tattoos add a touch of nature's beauty to your bond, symbolising growth, love, and blossoming together. These designs can be intricate or simple, often featuring flowers that hold personal significance. It is ideal for nature lovers or those who prefer floral tattoos.

9. Dots around the finger tattoo

Dots around the finger inking design. Photo: @ihudatattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Dots around the finger tattoos offer a minimalist yet striking alternative to traditional wedding bands. This design uses a series of small dots to create a band that symbolises unity and eternity. It is perfect for those who prefer understated elegance with a touch of uniqueness.

10. Tie the knot tattoo

Tie the knot tattoo for couples. Photo: @dominickdtattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Tie-the-knot tattoos are a symbolic way to represent marriage, literally tying your commitment together. Often featuring a small knot or bow design around the finger, this tattoo is a playful nod to the phrase “tying the knot.” It is a meaningful choice for couples who love a bit of symbolism.

11. Heartbeat line tattoo

The heartbeat-coloured line inking. Photo: @EricaLightfoot on Instagram (modified by author)

Heartbeat line tattoos capture the essence of love's vitality and connection. This design features a heartbeat line, symbolising the rhythm of life and the deep bond between partners. It’s a powerful and dynamic choice for those who see their relationship as the heartbeat of their existence.

12. Zodiac sign tattoo

Zodiac sign ring inking design. Photo: @unique_ink_ak_and_supplies on Instagram (modified by author)

Zodiac sign tattoos offer a personalised and celestial touch to your wedding ring, representing your astrological connection. By inking your partner’s zodiac sign, you celebrate the unique traits and destiny that align you together. This design is ideal for couples deeply connected to the stars and their cosmic journey.

13. Moon ring tattoo

A bold moon ring inking. Photo: @blue_heaven_tattooz on Instagram (modified by author)

Moon ring tattoos symbolise different phases and cycles of life. The moon’s imagery speaks to the constant presence and guiding light in one’s life, making it a beautiful symbol for a relationship that endures through time. It is an ideal design for those who find romance in the night sky.

14. Fire tattoo

A simple fire ring inking. Photo: @the_white_owl_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Fire tattoos are a passionate and powerful symbol of love's intensity. By choosing this design for your wedding ring, you capture the fierce, burning connection that defines your relationship. It's ideal for couples who see their bond as one with fiery passion and unwavering commitment.

15. Branches and leaves tattoo

Branches and leaves inking design. Photo: @drearicetattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Branches and leaves tattoos are a beautiful representation of growth, connection, and life's journey together. This design symbolises how two lives intertwine and flourish like branches on a tree.

16. Vertical lines tattoo

Vertical lines inking design. Photo: @blackandbluetattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

These ring tattoos symbolise strength, unity, and an unbreakable bond. The simplicity of the design speaks to the directness and purity of the connection between partners. It’s ideal for couples who appreciate clean lines and minimalist aesthetics.

17. Diamond wedding ring tattoo

The diamond wedding ring inking for couples. Photo: @nakeanna on Instagram (modified by author)

Diamond wedding ring tattoos symbolise eternal love and commitment. By inking a diamond design, you capture the essence of luxury and durability, much like a real diamond ring. This tattoo is perfect for those who want to carry a sparkling symbol of their bond that will never fade.

18. Cross tattoo

The cross tattoo for lovers. Photo: @Sharp-Images-Tattoos-and-Body-Piercings on Facebook (modified by author)

Cross ring tattoos are one of the always and forever soulmate wedding ring tattoos, symbolising the sacred bond between partners. This design represents spiritual connection and shared beliefs, making it an ideal choice for couples who place their faith at the centre of their relationship.

19. Flash wedding ring tattoo

Flash ring inking design. Photo: @collinkasyan on Facebook (modified by author)

A flash ring tattoo, symbolising lightning, represents power, energy, and sudden, transformative change. Since lightning is associated with speed, strength, and unpredictability, this design symbolises a strong, decisive moment or a powerful shift in one’s life.

20. Smiley face ring tattoo

Minimal smiley face ring inking designs. Photo: @Dikitats on Instagram (modified by author)

Smiley face ring tattoos are a joyful way to celebrate your love, symbolising happiness and positivity. This design is ideal for couples who share a sense of humour and want to bring a smile to each other’s faces every day. It is a fun and cheerful reminder of the joy you bring to one another.

21. Tree wedding ring tattoo

Twin tree wedding ring tattoos. Photo: @brookeandcanvas on Instagram (modified by author)

Tree wedding ring tattoos symbolise growth, strength and the enduring nature of love. This design represents the roots you have planted together and the life you are building as a couple. It is perfect for those who see their relationship as a growing, flourishing entity that will stand the test of time.

22. Superhero symbols ring tattoo

Superman symbol (U) and Wonder Woman symbol (L) tattoos. Photo: @tattoosboygirl on Instagram (modified by author)

Superhero symbol ring tattoos are a bold and fun way to express the strength and uniqueness of your bond. By choosing symbols representing your favourite heroes, you celebrate the idea of being each other’s protector and partner in crime.

23. Butterfly wedding ring tattoo

Minimalistic butterfly designs for wedding ring tattoos. Photo: @lashedbyhayleyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Butterfly wedding ring tattoos are one of the creative soulmate wedding ring tattoos representing transformation and freedom in love. This inking symbolises the journey you have taken together of evolving and growing as a couple.

24. Anchor wedding ring tattoo

Bold anchor wedding ring design for couples. Photo: @kristinacurillova on Instagram (modified by author)

Anchor wedding ring tattoos are a strong and steady symbol of stability, loyalty and grounding in a relationship. This design represents being each other's anchor by providing support and security through life's storms.

25. Lock and key 3D tattoo

Lock and key 3D inking design. Photo: @tattooblends on Instagram (modified by author)

Lock and key 3D tattoos are a dynamic and romantic way to symbolise the unique bond between partners. It represents how you hold the key to each other’s hearts, with one person’s lock perfectly matching the other’s.

26. Skull wedding ring tattoo

Bold skull wedding ring tattoo for couples. Photo: @ArtNerdCanada on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Skull wedding ring tattoos are a bold and edgy symbol of eternal love, often representing "till death do us part." This design embraces the idea of love lasting beyond this life, making it a powerful and unique statement.

27. Roman numerals tattoo

Roman numerals tattoo for lovers. Photo: @itgel011602on Facebook (modified by author)

Roman numerals ring tattoos are an elegant way to mark significant dates in Roman, such as your anniversary day. Inking these numbers on your finger reminds you of a particular moment together. This design adds a touch of history and tradition to your bond.

28. Angel wings wedding ring tattoo

Angel wings wedding ring inking design. Photo: @tinytattooinc on Facebook (modified by author)

Angel Wings wedding ring tattoos are a heavenly symbol of protection, guidance, and everlasting love. This design represents the idea of being each other’s guardian angel, watching over and caring for one another. It is a spiritual choice for couples who believe in the power of divine love.

29. Coordinates ring tattoo

Couples' ring tattoos featuring coordinate designs. Photo: @Yourtango on Instagram (modified by author)

Coordinates ring tattoos are a unique way to commemorate a special place that holds significance in your relationship, such as where you first met or got married. By inking these geographical coordinates, you carry a constant reminder of that cherished location.

30. Matching mandala ring tattoo

The matching mandala ring inking. Photo: @britandco on Instagram (modified by author)

Matching mandala ring tattoos is a beautiful and intricate way to symbolise unity, balance, and harmony in your relationship. With their symmetrical patterns, these inkings represent the completeness you feel together.

31. Musical notes tattoo

Ring tattoos featuring musical note designs. Photo: @4.4evertattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Musical note ring tattoos are a harmonious way to express your shared love for music and the melody of your relationship. This design symbolises the rhythm and harmony you create, making it a perfect choice for couples connecting deeply through music.

32. Fingerprint hearts tattoo

Fingerprint hearts inking design. Photo: @stylishevenew4 on Facebook (modified by author)

Fingerprint heart tattoos are a unique way to showcase the individuality and connection in your relationship. It combines each partner’s fingerprint to form a heart, symbolising how your lives are forever intertwined.

33. Snowflakes ring tattoo

A pair of snowflakes ring tattoo. Photo: @doe.ink on Instagram (modified by author)

The snowflake ring tattoo represents purity, renewal, and transformation, reflecting the ever-changing nature of life. The tattoo can also signify resilience, as snowflakes form in cold, harsh conditions but remain delicate and beautiful.

What does the wedding ring tattoo mean?

A wedding ring tattoo is a symbolic and permanent alternative to traditional wedding bands. Such inkings represent a deep and enduring commitment to your partner and the marriage bond. Unlike a physical ring, a wedding ring tattoo cannot be removed, making it a popular choice among many lovers.

Soulmate wedding ring tattoos are a permanent reminder of your bond and become a part of who you are. Whether you opt for a simple design or something intricate and symbolic, the above tattoos are a testament to your love and dedication.

