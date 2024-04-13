The remains of Abigail Fredrick, the makeup artist involved in the tragic marine accident that killed Junior Pope, have been ordered to be sent to Akwa Ibom state

Legit.ng reported that Abigail's corpse was buried at the river bank after he father failed to gather enough money needed for some traditional rites

Akwa Ibom State Governor has intervened in the matter as he released a public statement that has impressed a lot of Nigerians

The Akwa Ibom state government, under the watch of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has demanded the body of their daughter Abigail Fredrick to, be returned for proper burial arrangements.

Abigail Fredrick was a professional makeup artist who was tragically involved in the marine accident that took the life of famous Nigerian actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope.

Akwa Ibom state governor demands remains of Abigail Fredrick. Credit: @abigailfredrick, @pastorumoeno, @jnrpopr

Source: Instagram

The young creative’s body was discovered on Thursday, April 11, and was apparently buried along the riverbank.

The townspeople allegedly ordered she be buried there since her family failed to conduct a sacrifice to please the river deity before moving her body from the river area.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The statement from the Akwa Ibom government read in part:

“We are deeply saddened by her painful passing. On behalf of the Government and people of AKwa Ibom State, we sympathize with her family, the Nollywood community, and her friends and colleagues over this sad loss.

“We have also followed and read the reportage, especially on the social media platforms surrounding her burial and wish to state categorically that, government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her burial.

“His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, has consequently directed that her body be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial. As the famous theme song of the Liverpool Football Club goes, the bereaved family will not “walk alone”.

“May her soul rest in peace.

See the post below:

Reactions trail Akwa Ibom state's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

okodosarah:

"Imagine being recognized in death. God abeg."

adumsunity:

"Everybody is confused. The country is now a mamiwaterized country."

_heisvictor:

"Three (3) important lessons we should learn from all of this: 1. Never ever board an open boat without a life jacket, no matter how important what you are going for is, because if you do, you might not come back alive. 2. Every adult/family should now buy at least 1 life jacket and keep, so that in a situation where you can't help but travel buy river, you go with your life jacket because sometimes they tell you there is no life jacket or it has been exhausted. 3. Take the pain/time of learning how to swim. In cases of unplanned flood, it will save you. It's is a skill that can be learnt."

janeluxuryshop:

"This girl didn’t get all this kind of publicity when she was alive oo… oh God may our breakthrough not come after death o."

pekestyle1:

"WHat are they appeasing the goddess for? Na the goddess papa wey get the river?."

itsemeh__:

"Good…very good since the producer couldn’t do this. People died on your set, the least humble thing to do is to send their body to the family but no you Dey do live video."

Guardians of Anam river request for 2 Cows

A recent update about the Anam River that took the life of Nigerian actor Junior Pope emerged online.

In a trending video, the deceased’s colleague Obioha Ugo Chikezie, best known as Ugo Spunky, alleged that the guardians of Anam River are requesting two cows to appease their water gods.

According to Ugo Spunky, the water gods are angry, and nobody seems to know what triggered it.

Source: Legit.ng