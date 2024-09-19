Teniola Aladese has replied a curious fan, who asked her how she could afford to sponsor herself on vacation

The actress had shared a video of how she was dancing and moving round an expensive hotel while on holiday

In her response, she sent the person to the gallows and advised on the best way to mind his or her business

Nollywood actress, Teniola Aladese, has expressed her displeasure in the comment made by the fan under one of her holiday post.

The talented movie act had shared a video where she was dancing excitedly while she was on holiday. The resort she was lodged looked as if it was not occupied as she ran up and down the stairs.

A fan had questioned how she could afford such luxury when she was hardly seen in movies. Reacting to what the fans said, Teniola slammed the person and advised the person to get a dictionary, so that she or he can get his or her spellings and punctuations right.

Teniola also advised the fans to focus on his or her work and if such does not have one, the person should get one.

Teniola schools fan

Not done giving the fan a piece of her mind, the Nollywood actress added that she cannot blame such a person.

According to the movie act, the mind of the person cannot fathom that a woman can work hard to make enough money and lavish it on holiday.

See the video here:

What fans said about Teniola's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@esther_wizzzywit:

"This one too na actor? Never seen her in a Nigerian movie before sha. Even actors who make blockbuster movies, how many of them can afford this kind of vacation lest someone who we don’t even know on screen, not supporting the narrative though but the money must surely come from a different source, maybe another business, just saying respectfully

@chris_grilz:

"Aunty abeg rest with too much explanation…if nah you sponsor no wahala …if nah man sponsor you shey you go tell us ?"

@akinfee_:

"Which person husband pay for the trip jare."

@_ogirrl:

"If the ashawo easy why you no do am, y’all be typing non sense with your cheap data

@c.h.i.o.m.a___:

"People and minding other peoples business ehn."

@chris_adaze:

"Una too dey lie, na man dey pay for una, Nigeria women hardly take their own money to go for vacation."

@debbiebashorun:

"Teni is not small. Besides, calling someone ashawo because of vacation . Get a life."

@sirah_xo_xo:

"Most of y’all should learn how to mind your business.. Them swear for una."

@realujunwamandy_:

"Every woman na ashawo to them where’s dem get mother & sisters oh. Mtcheew."

@adeolaawokoya:

"Like I’m blessed to have one! Indeed, it’s a blessing."

