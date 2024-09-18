Adunni Ade has shared how her goods was allegedly taken away by a dispatch rider whom a client sent to her

In the post, she noted that when the name asked for an access code into her estate, he stopped picking her calls

She shared the name and picture of the man as she called out the company the man works for on social media

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has claimed that a dispatch rider, known as Francis Njoku, who works for indrive company, has made away with her goods.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, the actress, who took a swipe at her colleague, explained that Njoku got to her estate and requested for an access code which she sent to him.

Aduuni Ade claims man stole her package. Photo credit @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

After waiting for about thirty minutes, the man refused to show up. He ended the trip before getting to her place, and he refused to pick her calls again.

Adunni Ade shares man's details'

In the post on her Instagram page, she shared a picture of the dispatch rider and called out the company he works for as well.

The movie actress, who was body-shamed by her colleagues, added that she contacted the person who sent the message, and she noted that the package was delivered.

Adunni says driver later delivered

In another video made by the actress, she claimed that the package was later delivered.

She noted that the goods was delivered at around 8pm, as against 1pm that it was supposed to have been dropped off.

The movie star warned indive, the company that employed Njoku, of the work they have to do about their workers. She thanked her fans for coming to her rescue.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@parfait_hub:

"Ha. Don't ever give your code to them till it's handed to you. One dispatch rider once dragged this code thing with me till I even collected item without still giving him.'

@qclothierunik_luxury:

"My younger brother and his wife was robbed by Uber driver in Lagos collected their iPhones so be careful with all these Apps I no trust them."

@1805ve:

"Indrive rider again."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Ani these guys dey tiff peppersoup, jollof rice! Avoid taxi deliveries if you no wan je gbese abeg."

@gee_trophy:

"Somebody's ride or die."

@deluxeaccessoriesng:

"Stop using indrive for packages. Stop using indrive for packages. Stop using indrive for packages. A word is enough for the wise."

@24thbella:

"Atuche woman makes women outfits. Abi he wan carry the package give hin babe? Oga o."

@djkumzy_600:

"@verydarkblackman this is the reason I have came to your dm but I know you have been too occupy to respond . You see this @indrive.ng I can tell you a lot about them which I’m a victim."

@c.h.i.o.m.a___:

"It must have been a valuable packages..see him face, onye oshi."

@zanna_adeleke:

"Funny thing is indrive won’t respond or intervene."

Source: Legit.ng