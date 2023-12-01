Veteran Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has drawn the attention of fans over his latest move on social media

On his official Instagram page, a video was posted showing the movie star carrying a bag of cement on his head

The video appeared to have been taken on a construction site and it got many fans sharing mixed reactions

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, is in the news over his latest physical feat despite his age.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online showing the moment the movie star joined labourers at work on a construction site.

Fans react to video of Ibrahim Chatta carrying bag of cement.

In the video, Ibrahim Chatta was seen carrying a bag of cement that weighs about 50kg on his head. The movie star effortlessly lifted the bag and was seen using only one hand to support it.

Other labourers were also seen on the site working along with the movie star. Ibrahim Chatta also dressed the part by wearing a simple grey top and shorts.

Reactions as Ibrahim Chatta carries bag of cement on his head

The video of the 53-year-old movie star’s down-to-earth move on the construction site caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them were impressed by his strength while others worried about his health.

ftfash09:

“Weldon my favorite but pls take it easy o.”

fortune__25:

“May God complete this project for you sir.”

Don_mires:

“I pray the hard work pay off in double and triple folds someday soon.”

Ifeoluwakiishi:

“the lord will continue to bless ur hands.”

opeyemilawallukman:

“Mr Ibrahim, truly u r leading by example but pls, consider your health oo. Pls , more strength sir.”

businessandfinace_1:

“Kawu, you are working too much o.”

Monday_ayodeji:

“God will continue to rehabilitate you sir❤️God bless you sir.”

Barryoduwole:

“You see why I love u so much, there is dignity in industry....come show me a celeb who is so down to earth and personifies humility in every facet....you are truly great @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis God bless every sweat put into the project and send help from all nooks and cranes of the world.”

