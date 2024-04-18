Popular Nigerian singer Portable experienced a warm reception in South Africa following his recent visit

The controversial act, who has been scheduled to perform at a concert on April 20, met one of his Caucasian fans

In the video that has since gone viral, a nursing white mother met the Street Pop act and was excited to the point that she handed her baby to him to pose with

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, received a rare form of appreciation from one of his foreign fans.

The controversial artist received a warm reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he will headline the Afrobeats Saturday concert on April 20.

In a series of clips shared online, a white woman met the Zazu crooner with a trolley she used to put her newborn in.

After exchanging pleasantries, the woman introduced Portable to her child, who was lying peacefully inside its cot.

She happily carried out her child and dropped it in the arms of the Nigerian artist, who gently laid the child on his chest and cooed it for a moment while they took adorable pictures.

In his caption, he wrote:

“Akoi Grace ⭐️ International ZAZUU.”

Nigerians react to videos of Portable with Oyinbo woman

keep_trying_all_day:

"If you love portable button……."

b_efele:

"If you know humbleness go carry portable reach Grammy hit the button."

heyleymoney:

"So cute ☺️ This is love."

olukayodemajek:

"This guy is grace in action. I see him getting that Grammy award soon."

edo_celebrities:

"Ika of Africa ❤️ if you’re an upcoming artist, emulate Portable e get why."

official_afe:

"Honestly international lifestyle fit zazooooo if you agree like this post."

iyaoba748:

"Deep down Zazu want Oyinbo baby, his next wife is not from here."

