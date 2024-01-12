Veteran actor Ibrahim Chatta recently put up an impressive video of his young son riding a horse

The video shared on the actor's page showed the little boy showing off his horse-riding skill like a pro

Ibraham Chatta, as well as many of the actor's colleagues and fans, gushed about the young boy's skill

Popular Yoruba actor Ibrahim Chatta has left many talking over a recent video of his young son Ahmad Iretunde Chatta riding a horse.

In the fun video, Chatta's son was seen riding a horse on his father's film village amid cheers from someone in the background.

Sharing the impressive video on his Instagram page, Chatta, who was in the news for joining labourers at work on a construction site, gushed about his son.

He wrote in a caption:

"It is better to catch them young Ahmad Iretunde Chatta."

Watch the video Ibrahim Chatta shared below:

Celebrity, fans react as Ibrahim Chatta's son rides a horse

The video the 53-year-old movie star shared has stirred reactions from netizens as many hailed the actor's son for his boldness. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

lanreadediwura:

"Lion no go fit born dog."

alaga_igbeyawoaladun:

"This boy is brave …..common beach horse ride i embrass myself."

oloyo_authentic:

"And I'm yet to know how to ride it very well oo..See Ahmad like Jetli God when."

maleeka_mobolajisamuel:

"So pleasant to watch that I had to Watch it like 4x I am not surprised though Like father like son."

_rukky.proper:

"What an adult me cannot do without screaming my lungs out."

bologii:

"Wow he really tried I can’t wait to race with you one day bro."

ay_bamygram:

"His confidence is amazing."

