Regina Daniels has shared the fun time she had in the village with her husband during the Umunede festival

In the clip, she was wearing a black trouser and peplum top as he was held by her husband while going round the village

At one point when the village chief was giving his people white substance to paint their faces, the actress also collected and painted her face with it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has warmed the hearts of her fans with a fun video she shared about her adventure in the village.

The mother of two who got a Jeep on Valentine's Day was in the company of her husband as they held hands while walking.

According to her, she and her man attended the Umunede annual festival which was filled with the display of culture and tradition.

Regina Daniels shares fun video as she visits the village. Photo credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels greets village people

In the viral clip, the mother of two greeted her elders respectfully and many who wanted her attention got it as she waved in excitement at them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress also visited the house of the village head and shared fun moments over there with their fans.

Daniels paints face

Not done having a good time at the village, when it was time to paint their faces, Daniels also collected the white substance from the village chief and painted her face with it.

She also painted her chest in excitement.

This is not the first time that Daniel would be chatting with village people in a lovely way. She once hosted some people from the village and treated them well while sharing gifts and other items with them.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Daniels about her trip. Here are some of the comments below:

@correctvisa.official:

"Regina really fits in his status. It's a win win from both sides."

@amaglam_hair:

"Regina made this man lovable. Ned is lucky."

@prettymimi_gabriel:

"My baby is a woman and she's getting it."

@follow4followgain200k:

"Money na love.'

@dc_wa_coment:

"Don't push them guys."

@mic_angel46:

"With all this affluence and connections this lady is still xo humble."

@marsh_melow_:

"Who push oga madam like that!?"

@hypemanchuks:

"You be big fish my dear na grace ooh."

@froshtimah1:

"Nneamaka My love."

@akuabata_x:

"I get this Regina material o. Make I sow am. I fit find rich husband too."

Regina Daniels flies in private jet

Legit.ng had reported that Daniels had flaunted her husband's wealth while she was on her way to her hometown in Delta State.

She wore a lovely blue Ankara mini gown with a scarf to match as she boarded the private jet.

According to her, one of her great plans was to see that her husband's constituency was running well.

Source: Legit.ng