A heartwarming video online has captured the moment a woman helped her husband to cross a river

In the viral clip, she carried him on her back and walked across the river, showcasing great strength

Mixed reactions have greeted the clip as some people criticised the woman over her action, while many hailed her

A woman was spotted helping her husband across the river in a stunning manner.

Demonstrating great strength, the woman bent at the river bank for her man to position well on her back.

She carried her husband on her back. Photo Credit: OMGVoice Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Afterwards, she walked across the river with the man on her back like a mother with her child.

In the clip shared on Facebook by OMGVoice Nigeria, the man appeared to appreciate his wife after they got to the other side of the river.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He was captured interacting in a lovely manner with his wife following their successful river crossing.

Netizens divided over the woman's action

Rehoboth Jewel Feyi Adebayo said:

"Thanks to her reasoning. If she doesn't, the guy would have soil his trousers and shoes when putting them on after the crossing. She prevented time wastage as well. I am so sure the man will do the same if it were other way round."

Adoga Asuelimhe Joshua said:

"This is true love and being playful with your spouse. This couple have come a long way. Some women won't experience such, look at their bitter comments in the section. Life no hard, na human beings dey over do."

Kel Vin Ho said:

"That she can still do this at their age, it means she has always been a supportive and strong woman."

NaNa-Hemaa Agyekum Tawiah said:

"God Forbid Me Carrying any man to Cross Water, If he can’t remove his shoes and walk through the water, Then make he Dey there Rot."

Christian Isiguzo said:

"An incredibly devoted and helpful spouse.

"The couple's strong love and trust are demonstrated by this act."

Walter Chibuzo said:

"I pity these single ladies who will always show how bitter their hearts are against men on social media.

"Yet they go into their closet and church praying for husband.

"Na you dey delay your prayer.

"Just continue."

Cyril Lilian said:

"I have a phobia for dirty water... especially rain dirty water, if I put my leg inside I will get a reaction."

Lady carries her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had carried her boyfriend across a flooded road.

In a short clip seen on TikTok, the lady demonstrated great physical strength as she walked across the road with the man.

Passers-by stared at the duo but they were unmoved as she rather dirtied her outfit to help her man. After safely crossing the flood, she put him down and they both began to stroll on dry ground.

Source: Legit.ng