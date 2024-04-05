A lovely picture of former Big Brother Naija's housemate, Mercy Eke, has gone viral online and her fans are hailing the reality star

The picture which was taken in 2018 still looked good as Eke was not well known then but she was wearing something fashionable

In the picture, she was putting on a pink jacket, navy blue trousers, and a matching navy blue innerwear

An old picture of reality show star, Mercy Eke, has generated a massive reaction after her followers and supporters saw it online.

In the caption of the picture which was taken in 2018, it was stated that she was black and broke at that time.

Comparison made with Mercy Eke's photos

A comparison was made with the old picture of Mercy Eke, who was once accused of age falsification.

It was alleged that when she took the old image, she was not yet in money, however, her complexion changed when she had money.

Some of the fans of the reality star who loves designer perfumes alleged that she might have bleached her skin while others stated that money made her skin glow.

Below is the photo:

How fans reacted to he clip

Reactions have trailed the video of old Mercy Eke and her new image. Here are some of the comments below:

@beautifullsplendor_:

"Nah there’s no bleaching here .. her skin just got better and enhanced .. it’s normal when you use a good skin care product.. ur skin can’t look like what it is when u where managing pears oil na .. it becomes better with rich products and that’s all I can see here ."

@blessedifygod912022:

"Beautiful queen, you are trying all ur possible best to bring our queen down but won't work."

@ayebatonteanabraba:

"She was not never black."

@zitafashionhouse:

"Water wash But money make clean finito."

@diva_tboss:

"We love her. This glowing nd shinning."

@faithrubibi:

"Cuteness overload before and after."

@unique.nasa:

"Nothing like bleaching here. She has never been a dark complexion person before."

@chimamanda996:

"My queen the mother that mothered @rantngist collective mother."

@shugabanana013:

"She was never black poster by the time they sue you to court you go dey beg say na cruise u Dey catch."

@betalogistics_services:

"Mercy wasn’t black at all."

Mercy Eke shows off massive shoes

Legit.ng had reported that Eke had shared a clip of her lovely shoe rack which had designer and expensive shoes in it.

The reality star shared a clip of the bags and shoes as she was cleaning her closet.

Five people were seen organizing the closet as they kept her sneakers and slippers on the floor.

A large space was left for her bags and sandals while her covered shoes took the remaining part of the rack.

