Nigerian movie star Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko engrossed netizens with a video of one of their goodwill

The actress, who was more than excited to be amid her kinsmen, was seen dancing to their songs of eulogy for her and her husband

Speaking more about the beautiful memories she shared with her people, she reminded the public of her husband's unrestricted generosity

Nollywood young talent Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, have indulged netizens in the communal affairs of their family.

The movie star, who has been all over the news lately concerning an implicating question the senator asked her, was spotted carrying out her queenly duties.

Regina announced that she and her husband hosted the indigenes of their hometown, Idumuje Ugboko, to appease them during the festive period.

A video captured the heartwarming moment when the billionaire wife addressed a crowd of villagers who visited their mansion to relish the season.

Speaking further on their good intentions for the people of Idumuje Ugboko, Regina bragged about her husband's generosity to all and sundry, noting their gate was always open for the people to easily access him.

"What is being at home without hosting the people of your home …This is almost 2am with the beloved people of Idumuje Ugboko and this is done daily. One thing I must applaud our dearest distinguished senator is that his gate is always open to everyone thereby making me extremely accessible. Odogwu ka ri Odogwu

The viral video was infused with the excitement of the people, who seemed to have had an amazing celebration in the senator's compound.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zuby1984:

"Why you still answering Regina Daniel not nwoke."

favcelestine:

"Ur village people speak igbo very well… I thought u guys are not Igbo."

valerie734:

I recommend you for making him a better man God bless you

adelakuntufayl:

"The happiness on the face of the followers is enough to bless the good work of any politician and keep them going."

veenapowerrealty:

"God bless you and your family for the humanitarian efforts."

anyanwucindy:

"Ego di over and there is humanity at heart."

