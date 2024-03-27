Actor Kunle Afod has shared an adorable video from his second visit to veteran Nollywood star Kola Oyewo

Kunle Afod handed the sum of N505K fans contributed to the veteran actor in a show of appreciation

In a clip, Kola Oyewo, who was delighted by the display of love from his fans, shared how he had been receiving phone calls from wellwishers outside the country

Popular Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo could not hide his surprise after his junior colleague Kunle Afod paid him a second visit with money gifts from fans and wellwishers.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afod, during his first visit, shared a video of the veteran actor recounting how the doctor informed him he had a large prostate, which was hindering him from passing out urine.

Fans gift Kola Oyewo N505K

Afod, on his second visit, handed the veteran the sum of N505K, which he revealed was contributed by fans who appreciated his role in Nollywood.

Oyewo, who was stunned by the kind gesture described the money as his retirement benefit while appreciating his supporters for remembering him.

Watch the video from Kunle Afod's second visit to Kola Oyewo

Fans gush over Kola Oyewo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the actor's sweet reaction to the money gift.

@tinuogbonwatv8776:

"See how I'm just happy and smiling. Egbon Kunle you will never know a better yesterday, You will definitely reap the benefits of this too."

@bellajon3328:

"May Almighty Allah continue to shower His endless blessings on you uncle Kunle Afod."

@moroofoloruntola199:

"God bless Mr Afod. Y We are proud of you as a Yoruba man. You will reap the reward if your service to these veteran actors."

@mosesadekunle5434:

"I just rewatch Saworoide last week and I so much appreciate the work of these veterans... more Grace Sirs."

tinuogbonwatv8776:

"Retirement benefit indeed."

Kola Oyewo loses wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kola Oyewo lost his wife, Benedicta.

The thespian’s better half was said to have kicked the bucket on October 11, 2020, to the dismay of many.

Not many details were known about the film star’s great loss.

Source: Legit.ng